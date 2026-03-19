Tickets on Sale Today for United's First Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with Elevated Interior Flights

Travelers can book seats later today on the airline's most premium aircraft yet, the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner with Elevated interior featuring the first United Polaris Studio℠ suites, roomier seats, larger seatback screens and Bluetooth connectivity at every seat in every cabin

The inaugural international flight, UA1, is scheduled for April 22 from San Francisco to Singapore; tickets will be for sale later today on United.com and the United app

CHICAGO, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, travelers can book seats on United's most premium international aircraft yet – the 787-9 Dreamliner with the United Elevated interior. Unveiled last May, this new aircraft has been redesigned from nose-to-tail with 99 total premium seats – the highest of percentage among U.S. carriers – and marks the introduction of the airline's new United Polaris Studio℠ suites: eight, lie-flat, all-aisle-access seats that are 25% larger than standard United Polaris® seats with privacy doors*, an extra ottoman seat, exclusive entrée options, an Ossetra caviar amuse-bouche service, new amenity kits with elevated skincare offerings, wireless charging, Bluetooth connectivity, and a huge 27-inch, 4K OLED seatback screen – the largest among U.S. carriers.

United begins selling tickets for United Polaris Studio℠ suites.

The aircraft will take its inaugural international flight for customers from San Francisco to Singapore, UA1, on April 22. It will launch its second international route from San Francisco to London, UA901, later next month on April 30. Over the next few weeks, customers may see the plane flying on select domestic routes between San Francisco and Houston as the plane prepares for international service.

"The new era of premium air travel is coming soon with our first Elevated aircraft taking flight next month. Our new aircraft redefines international long-haul flying, providing travelers upgraded amenities and experiences in every cabin," said Andrew Nocella, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer at United. "We're constantly pioneering new ways to differentiate our customers' experience in every seat, and we're confident they will love it."

An Elevated Experience at Every Seat

Whether flying up in United Polaris or in United Economy®, customers will notice thoughtful upgrades designed to make long-haul travel better, including:

Eight new United Polaris Studio suites

United's most spacious business class seats

Fully lie-flat seats

Ottoman with a seatbelt for companions in six of the eight seats

Massive 27-inch 4K OLED seatback screen – the largest of any U.S. airline – with Bluetooth connectivity

Saks Fifth Avenue bedding, including duvet, day blanket, large pillow and cooling gel pillow

Exclusive hoodie-pajamas and slippers

New noise-cancelling headphones powered by Meridian technology

Amenity kits featuring clinically formulated Perricone MD Cold Plasma Plus+ elevated skincare products

United-branded playing cards – perfect for passing time with someone in the ottoman seat

56 United Polaris® seats

Fully lie-flat seats

Choice in seats that face the window or center of the aircraft for individuals or joint travelers

19-inch 4K OLED touchscreens with Bluetooth connectivity

United Polaris snack bar

35 United Premium Plus® seats

Roomier seats with added privacy dividers and built-in reading light, a first for United Premium Plus

16-inch 4K OLED touchscreens with Bluetooth connectivity

Wireless charging

Upgraded dining and amenities

39 Economy Plus® and 84 Economy seats

13-inch 4K OLED seatback screens with Bluetooth connectivity at every seat

6 power outlets per row

Larger overhead bins

To celebrate the inaugural flight, United will hold a gate event in San Francisco before the first international departure for customers. United will also be hosting tours of the aircraft for media next week ahead of the first commercial flight.

United plans to have at least 30 787-9's with the Elevated interior flying around the globe by the end of 2027.

Customers can view the seat map and purchase tickets at united.com and on the United app later today.

*Privacy doors are temporarily unavailable

About United

At United, Good Leads The Way. With U.S. hubs in Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, New York/Newark, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., United operates the most comprehensive global route network among North American carriers, and is now the largest airline in the world as measured by available seat miles. For more about how to join the United team, please visit www.united.com/careers and more information about the company is at www.united.com. United Airlines Holdings, Inc., the parent company of United Airlines, Inc., is traded on the Nasdaq under the symbol "UAL".

SOURCE United Airlines