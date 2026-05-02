United Offers Support for Spirit Airlines Customers and Employees

CHICAGO, May 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

Dear Spirit Airlines Customers and Employees:

United Airlines launched several new initiatives to help make navigating this uncertain time a little easier for Spirit customers and employees.

Today United Airlines launched several new initiatives to help make navigating this uncertain time a little easier.

If you had a ticket booked on Spirit and your flight was canceled, for the next two weeks you can visit united.com/specialfares to find price-capped, one-way tickets from most cities where Spirit flew, including Atlanta, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Newark, New Orleans and Orlando.

Most of these special fares are capped at $199 with limited exceptions, with longer flights priced no higher than $299. To unlock these fares and see additional details, go to united.com/specialfares and give us your Spirit confirmation number, proof of purchase for travel between May 2 - May 16, and your United MileagePlus number. If you're not a MileagePlus member, you can sign up instantly for free.

If you're a Spirit employee, we're extending pass travel benefits on United to you for the next two weeks to help you get home safely, and you can book in the ID90 portal. You're also welcome to apply for open roles at United at united.com/SpiritEmployees – which will spotlight your application for our recruiters to prioritize.

If you fly with us during this time, I think you'll love what comes with your ticket on the world's largest airline.* You get access to our award-winning mobile app and up-to-the-minute texts about your flight. Our new and updated planes have seatback screens, larger bins and Bluetooth connectivity. We can take you across the country and around the world, with more flights across the Atlantic and Pacific than any airline. Plus, you'll get friendly and reliable service from the best team in the industry.

Take care and I hope to see you on board,

David Kinzelman

Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer

United Airlines

* As measured by available seat miles.

SOURCE United Airlines