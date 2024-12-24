Tickets to the $1 Billion Mega Millions Draw available this Christmas Eve on Jackpot.com

One lucky winner could take home game's seventh billion-dollar prize during Christmas Eve drawing

New Jackpot.com customers can claim a free Mega Millions ticket on their first play with promo code XMAS

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Christmas Day just hours away, lottery players across the country are preparing for an extraordinary opportunity to take home Mega Millions' seventh-largest Jackpot as a winner has not won the grand prize in the last 29 drawings, dating back to September 10th when a Texas resident took home $810 million.

2024 has already been a record-breaking year for the lottery as it hit the ground running with a massive $842.4 million Powerball win on New Year's Day. Shortly after, a second lucky winner took home a staggering $1.13 billion Mega Millions prize in March, followed by a $1.326 billion Powerball jackpot in April, all of which signify some of the largest prizes ever awarded.

2025 represents a significant year for Mega Millions players, as the game as they know it will undergo a variety of changes come April. The game will feature larger starting jackpots, expedited rollover growth, and better odds. Lottery courier services like Jackpot.com eagerly await these welcome changes, which will not only enhance gameplay, but also elevate player experience(s).

"There's a lot to like about the upcoming changes to Mega Millions," said CEO and co-founder of Jackpot.com, Akshay Khanna. "Whether you're a casual player or avid lottery user, the faster-growing jackpots, improved odds, and built-in multipliers will offer an entirely new feel to the game - hopefully one that encourages new players to get in on the action. That said, we have a one billion-dollar prize just before Christmas and potentially the ultimate present for one lucky winner, a life-changing gift at that."

While tonight's drawing occurs on Christmas Eve, the Mega Millions jackpot has been won just once on the "Eve." Back in 2002, a $68 million jackpot was won in New York, unfortunately going unclaimed.

Currently available in Colorado, Massachusetts, Arkansas, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Texas, and Arizona, New Jackpot.com customers can get in on the fun this holiday by scoring a free Mega Millions ticket on their first play by using promo code XMAS.

Amid the Mega Millions frenzy, Jackpot.com remains committed to upholding responsible gaming protocols through the integration of modern conveniences and safety guardrails, one of the standout features of digital lottery platforms. Through responsible gaming protections including spend limits, default limits on daily deposits, access to local and national responsible gambling resources, self-exclusion, self-suspension and automated notifications that offer help should problematic behavior arise, Jackpot.com ensures safe and secure transactions and play. The platform is also the only lottery courier service to launch with iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

To get started, download the Jackpot.com Lottery App on the iOS or Android App Stores, or visit www.jackpot.com to learn more.

