TicNote Pods: The World's First 4G AI Note-Taking Earbuds
News provided byMobvoi
Mar 27, 2026, 08:22 ET
SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvoi Inc., the company behind the popular Wear OS–powered TicWatch smartwatch line and TicNote AI recorder, today officially launches TicNote Pods, the world's first 4G-connected AI note-taking earbuds, alongside the next generation of its AI agent platform Shadow AI 2.0. Designed for professionals, students, creators, and distributed teams, TicNote Pods capture conversations anywhere — meetings, calls, interviews, or lectures — and instantly convert them into structured knowledge, summaries, and actionable tasks.
The First AI Earbuds Designed for Knowledge Capture
TicNote Pods combine premium wireless audio with built-in 4G connectivity and AI processing, enabling users to capture conversations and process them instantly — even without a phone.
Unlike traditional recorders that only capture environmental sound, TicNote Pods record both the surrounding environment and voices transmitted through the earbuds, ensuring complete conversation capture. Once recorded, audio is automatically transcribed, summarized, and synced to TicNote Cloud, where Shadow Agent can begin working with the content. This transforms everyday conversations into a searchable knowledge base and collaborative workspace.
Key Features
4G AI Recording — No Phone Required
Built-in 4G connectivity allows TicNote Pods to upload recordings directly to the cloud, delivering transcripts and summaries faster than standard connections.
Dual Recording Modes
- Earbuds recording: captures calls and online meetings
- Charging-case recording: captures in-person conversations hands-free
Shadow AI Transcription & Smart Summaries
Automatically produces speaker-labeled transcripts, key insights, and actionable to-do lists.
Multilingual Intelligence
Real-time transcription and translation support 100+ languages, making TicNote Pods ideal for global teams.
AI Collaboration in TicNote Cloud
Conversations become documents, project files, and tasks, editable by both users and Shadow Agent.
All-Day Comfort
Lightweight open-ear design (7g per earbud) with titanium frame and liquid silicone hooks.
Premium Earbuds Experience
ENC + AEC noise cancellation, Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, and responsive touch controls.
Hardware & Connectivity
Behind TicNote Pods is a compact system designed for real-time AI processing.
Built-in 4G eSIM
Allows recording and AI uploading without Wi-Fi or a smartphone.
Smart Connectivity Switching
Automatically switches between 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth depending on network availability.
Dual-Mic AI Noise Cancellation
Cloud-assisted noise suppression isolates voices to ensure accurate transcription.
Battery & Storage
- 5 hours continuous recording
- 25 hours total recording time with case
- 40 hours music playback
- 32GB onboard storage (≈2000 hours audio) with cloud backup.
From Conversations to Real Work
Traditional AI note-taking tools stop at transcription or summaries.
TicNote goes further.
Powered by Shadow AI 2.0, the TicNote platform turns recorded conversations into living project assets that teams can work on together with an AI collaborator.
Inside TicNote Cloud, users can:
- Ask Shadow to analyze recordings and uploaded files together
- Generate structured documents, slides, PRDs, landing pages directly from discussions
- Update files across an entire project
- Assign and track tasks created during meetings
- Collaborate with teammates and the AI agent in the same workspace
This means meetings no longer end with notes — they end with work already in progress.
The system allows professionals in different fields to move from conversation to execution instantly.
How It Works
- Wear – Put on TicNote Pods just like any other earbuds (if not recording via the case).
- Tap – Double-tap the case button to start recording; double-tap any earbud to play the next song or answer phone calls.
- Record – Double-tap the case button to start recording. The case captures surroundings (5–10m, AI noise filtering); when the earphones are worn, the same action records both in-ear audio and your voice.
- Transcribe & Summarize – Shadow AI delivers complete transcriptions and key summaries quickly.
- Interact – Users can ask follow-up questions, search notes, generate & play podcasts, and generate slide deck, landing pages, PRDs and more instantly.
Specifications
Form Factor: True Wireless Stereo (TWS) design with precision engineering
Microphones: Dual directional ENC + AEC mics and charging-case array for 10 m capture
Connectivity: 4G eSIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0 seamless switching
Transcription: Full audio transcribed quickly with 4G
Languages: 100 + languages with real-time written translation
Battery & Charging: 40 h music play total use • 25 h recording • 15 min charge = 3h use
Storage: 32 GB local storage (≈ 2000 + h of audio) • Unlimited cloud sync
Standby Time: 45 days Bluetooth/Wi-Fi• 7 days active 4G standby
Weight: 7 g each • 65 g with case
Durability: IPX4 splash-proof and daily wear ready
Security: End-to-end encrypted cloud storage • Manual control of recordings
Compatibility: iOS / Android
Colors: Navy Blue and Pearl White
Pricing & Availability
TicNote Pods launches globally on March 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST.
Retail MSRP:
TicNote Pods (4G Version): $299
TicNote Pods (WiFi Version, coming soon): $249
Available in:
- Navy Blue
- Pearl White
Each device includes 600 free transcription minutes per month, with optional subscription upgrades.
Pro Plan: $119/year – 2,100 minutes per month
Business Plan: $299/year – 6,600 minutes per month
All recordings sync automatically to TicNote Cloud, where users can search, analyze, and collaborate with Shadow Agent.
4G Connectivity (Supported Regions)
North America (North America Version)
United States, Canada
Europe (EU Version)
Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom
Note: Slovakia is not supported.
Oceania (EU Version)
Australia, New Zealand
About Mobvoi
Mobvoi is an innovative AI tech company with in-house core technologies in the areas including speech recognition, natural language understanding, vertical search, etc. Its core consumer products include the TicWatch line of smartwatches and the AI voice recorder TicNote. Mobvoi recently achieved a successful listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 02438), signaling a new chapter in the company's commitment to innovation and technology-driven solutions for its users.
Mobvoi is dedicated to redefining the next generation of human-machine interaction by bringing hardware/software integrated products into people's daily life with a strong AI-centered approach.
To find out more about Mobvoi: www.mobvoi.com
Media Contact
Email: [email protected]
Press Kit: [https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zvxCjq8-qP7O_3EwbQpH5z0za9d5inMk?usp=sharing]
Launch Official Page: https://www.mobvoi.com/ticnotepods/
Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mobvoi/ticnote-pods-worlds-smartest-4g-ai-note-taking-earbuds
SOURCE Mobvoi
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