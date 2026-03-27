SAN FRANCISCO, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobvoi Inc., the company behind the popular Wear OS–powered TicWatch smartwatch line and TicNote AI recorder, today officially launches TicNote Pods, the world's first 4G-connected AI note-taking earbuds, alongside the next generation of its AI agent platform Shadow AI 2.0. Designed for professionals, students, creators, and distributed teams, TicNote Pods capture conversations anywhere — meetings, calls, interviews, or lectures — and instantly convert them into structured knowledge, summaries, and actionable tasks.

TicNote Pods: The World’s First 4G AI Note-Taking Earbuds

The First AI Earbuds Designed for Knowledge Capture

TicNote Pods combine premium wireless audio with built-in 4G connectivity and AI processing, enabling users to capture conversations and process them instantly — even without a phone.

Unlike traditional recorders that only capture environmental sound, TicNote Pods record both the surrounding environment and voices transmitted through the earbuds, ensuring complete conversation capture. Once recorded, audio is automatically transcribed, summarized, and synced to TicNote Cloud, where Shadow Agent can begin working with the content. This transforms everyday conversations into a searchable knowledge base and collaborative workspace.

Key Features

4G AI Recording — No Phone Required

Built-in 4G connectivity allows TicNote Pods to upload recordings directly to the cloud, delivering transcripts and summaries faster than standard connections.

Dual Recording Modes

Earbuds recording: captures calls and online meetings

captures calls and online meetings Charging-case recording: captures in-person conversations hands-free

Shadow AI Transcription & Smart Summaries

Automatically produces speaker-labeled transcripts, key insights, and actionable to-do lists.

Multilingual Intelligence

Real-time transcription and translation support 100+ languages, making TicNote Pods ideal for global teams.

AI Collaboration in TicNote Cloud

Conversations become documents, project files, and tasks, editable by both users and Shadow Agent.

All-Day Comfort

Lightweight open-ear design (7g per earbud) with titanium frame and liquid silicone hooks.

Premium Earbuds Experience

ENC + AEC noise cancellation, Bluetooth 6.0 connectivity, and responsive touch controls.

Hardware & Connectivity

Behind TicNote Pods is a compact system designed for real-time AI processing.

Built-in 4G eSIM

Allows recording and AI uploading without Wi-Fi or a smartphone.

Smart Connectivity Switching

Automatically switches between 4G, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth depending on network availability.

Dual-Mic AI Noise Cancellation

Cloud-assisted noise suppression isolates voices to ensure accurate transcription.

Battery & Storage

5 hours continuous recording

25 hours total recording time with case

40 hours music playback

32GB onboard storage (≈2000 hours audio) with cloud backup.

From Conversations to Real Work

Traditional AI note-taking tools stop at transcription or summaries.

TicNote goes further.

Powered by Shadow AI 2.0, the TicNote platform turns recorded conversations into living project assets that teams can work on together with an AI collaborator.

Inside TicNote Cloud, users can:

Ask Shadow to analyze recordings and uploaded files together

Generate structured documents, slides, PRDs, landing pages directly from discussions

directly from discussions Update files across an entire project

Assign and track tasks created during meetings

Collaborate with teammates and the AI agent in the same workspace

This means meetings no longer end with notes — they end with work already in progress.

The system allows professionals in different fields to move from conversation to execution instantly.

How It Works

Wear – Put on TicNote Pods just like any other earbuds (if not recording via the case). Tap – Double-tap the case button to start recording; double-tap any earbud to play the next song or answer phone calls. Record – Double-tap the case button to start recording. The case captures surroundings (5–10m, AI noise filtering); when the earphones are worn, the same action records both in-ear audio and your voice. Transcribe & Summarize – Shadow AI delivers complete transcriptions and key summaries quickly. Interact – Users can ask follow-up questions, search notes, generate & play podcasts, and generate slide deck, landing pages, PRDs and more instantly.

Specifications

Form Factor: True Wireless Stereo (TWS) design with precision engineering

Microphones: Dual directional ENC + AEC mics and charging-case array for 10 m capture

Connectivity: 4G eSIM, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0 seamless switching

Transcription: Full audio transcribed quickly with 4G

Languages: 100 + languages with real-time written translation

Battery & Charging: 40 h music play total use • 25 h recording • 15 min charge = 3h use

Storage: 32 GB local storage (≈ 2000 + h of audio) • Unlimited cloud sync

Standby Time: 45 days Bluetooth/Wi-Fi• 7 days active 4G standby

Weight: 7 g each • 65 g with case

Durability: IPX4 splash-proof and daily wear ready

Security: End-to-end encrypted cloud storage • Manual control of recordings

Compatibility: iOS / Android

Colors: Navy Blue and Pearl White

Pricing & Availability

TicNote Pods launches globally on March 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM EST.

Retail MSRP:

TicNote Pods (4G Version): $299

TicNote Pods (WiFi Version, coming soon): $249

Available in:

Navy Blue

Pearl White

Each device includes 600 free transcription minutes per month, with optional subscription upgrades.

Pro Plan: $119/year – 2,100 minutes per month

Business Plan: $299/year – 6,600 minutes per month

All recordings sync automatically to TicNote Cloud, where users can search, analyze, and collaborate with Shadow Agent.

4G Connectivity (Supported Regions)

North America (North America Version)

United States, Canada

Europe (EU Version)

Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom

Note: Slovakia is not supported.

Oceania (EU Version)

Australia, New Zealand

About Mobvoi

Mobvoi is an innovative AI tech company with in-house core technologies in the areas including speech recognition, natural language understanding, vertical search, etc. Its core consumer products include the TicWatch line of smartwatches and the AI voice recorder TicNote. Mobvoi recently achieved a successful listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange (HKEX: 02438), signaling a new chapter in the company's commitment to innovation and technology-driven solutions for its users.

Mobvoi is dedicated to redefining the next generation of human-machine interaction by bringing hardware/software integrated products into people's daily life with a strong AI-centered approach.

To find out more about Mobvoi: www.mobvoi.com

Media Contact

Email: [email protected]

Press Kit: [https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1zvxCjq8-qP7O_3EwbQpH5z0za9d5inMk?usp=sharing]

Launch Official Page: https://www.mobvoi.com/ticnotepods/

Kickstarter page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/mobvoi/ticnote-pods-worlds-smartest-4g-ai-note-taking-earbuds

SOURCE Mobvoi