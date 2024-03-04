Tidal Basin Appoints Curt Russell as New Chief Financial Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Basin Group, an industry-leading management consulting and technology solutions firm, proudly announces the appointment of Curt Russell as their new Chief Financial Officer.

With over 20 years of experience and a career in financial leadership roles at multi-national Architecture & Engineering and Fortune 500 Global companies, Curt brings expertise in steering complex business models toward fiscal clarity and innovation.

Curt's expertise will be pivotal in propelling Tidal Basin Group's expansion into new markets. Curt Russell

As CFO, Curt will use his diverse background to drive financial strategy, optimize operations for growth, and ensure the company's continued commitment to excellence in client service. His skill in leading cross-functional projects aligns with Tidal Basin Group's dedication to providing customized solutions that enhance the safety and resilience of communities nationwide.

Curt has a history of delivering results in global, mission-focused environments. His previous roles as Finance Director and Head of Business Finance include overseeing multi-million-dollar budgets and managing international financial operations. Curt's expertise in analyzing and optimizing financial performance will play a pivotal role in propelling Tidal Basin Group's expansion into new markets while maintaining its position as an industry leader.

"I am thrilled to join the dynamic team at Tidal Basin Group," says Curt. "The company's commitment to making a positive impact and impressive growth trajectory attracted me to this role. I look forward to using my experience and expertise to support the company's financial vision and drive continued success."

Over the past year, Tidal Basin Group has seen significant growth in strategic expansion and technological innovation, gaining recognition and building trust in the community. The acquisition by DC Capital Partners marks a crucial moment in our history, enhancing our influence and paving the way for innovative solutions.

His arrival marks a new era of fiscal strategy embedded in our growth story, fueling our drive to set new industry benchmarks.

Daniel A. Craig, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal Basin Group, shows confidence in Curt's leadership, stating, "Curt's appointment is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. We are confident that his financial guidance will be crucial in developing effective solutions that transform and build resilient communities."

Visit our website to learn more about Curt's background and professional experience.

About Tidal Basin

Tidal Basin is a leading comprehensive emergency and disaster management consulting firm that provides programmatic and technical management experience and resources to governments, organizations, businesses, and communities. Our integrated disaster management solutions and expertise help our clients and partners achieve their disaster preparedness and recovery goals more effectively and enable them to make their neighborhoods and businesses more resilient. We look beyond the obvious and create new opportunities to transform and empower communities, making them stronger. To learn more about what we do and our team, visit tidalbasingroup.com. Tidal Basin. Be Stronger Than Before™.

