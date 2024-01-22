Tidal Basin Appoints Tom Lewis as New President and Chief Operating Officer

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Tidal Basin Group announced the appointment of a renowned leader, Tom Lewis, as its new president and chief operating officer. This appointment is exciting as Tidal Basin strengthens its leadership team and bolsters its commitment to providing exceptional client services.

Tom Lewis
"I am incredibly excited to step into this role and join the growing Tidal Basin family. Working with a team deeply committed to emergency and disaster management services and resilience is an honor," said Tom Lewis. "Together, we will navigate our clients' challenges, champion climate adaptation and sustainability, and positively impact the communities and organizations we serve."

With an illustrious career spanning three decades in emergency and disaster management, climate action, resilience, sustainability, and federal and state/local government contracting, Tom brings profound insights into industry trends and a proven strategic and operational leadership track record. His strengths lie in building teams, driving growth and profitability, and implementing innovative solutions that provide value for clients while addressing intricate challenges of our time.

Under Tom, all three of the prior operations he led as their senior-most executive experienced multi-double-digit compound annual growth rates, demonstrating his ability to drive strategic growth. His published work on climate resilience and sustainability with his former company further establishes him as a thought leader, providing a deep understanding of the industry's present and future.

Tom is a licensed professional engineer and holds a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree. He serves on multiple non-profit and organizational boards, demonstrating his dedication to the field and the communities that it serves.

Tom's appointment is a critical step in achieving Tidal Basin's goals to expand its footprint and work towards an ambitious growth trajectory. His dynamic experience, proven abilities as a team-builder, and innovative mindset will help guide Tidal Basin to new heights as it continues to serve its clients with best-in-class full-service solutions in emergency management, disaster recovery, and resilience.

Daniel Craig, Tidal Basin's Chief Executive Officer, shared his enthusiasm about Tom's appointment: "Tom brings a depth of experience and leadership that is unparalleled in our industry. His engineering and emergency management background, combined with his strategic vision, proven track record of driving growth, and personality, make him an ideal fit for our Tidal Basin family. We have no doubt that Tom's leadership skills and expertise will propel our company to new heights."

About Tidal Basin  
Tidal Basin is a leading comprehensive emergency and disaster management consulting firm that provides programmatic and technical management experience and resources to governments, organizations, businesses, and communities. Our integrated disaster management solutions and expertise help our clients and partners achieve their disaster preparedness and recovery goals more effectively and enable them to make their neighborhoods and businesses more resilient. We look beyond the obvious and create new opportunities to transform and empower communities, making them stronger. To learn more about what we do and our team, visit tidalbasingroup.comTidal Basin. Be Stronger Than Before™.

News Releases in Similar Topics

