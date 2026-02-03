Tidal Cyber Accelerates Growth and Innovation in 2026 as Demand for Threat-Led Defense Intensifies

RESTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Cyber, the category creator and leader in Threat-Led Defense, today announced another year of exceptional growth and continued innovation as organizations increasingly seek more effective ways to defend against real-world cyber threats.

In 2025, Tidal Cyber achieved 115% growth, placing the company among the top-performing SaaS businesses in its growth stage and reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity companies in the market. Building on this momentum, the company is entering 2026 with ambitious growth targets and a continued focus on disciplined, sustainable scale.

"Tidal Cyber's growth reflects a clear shift in how security leaders think about risk," said Rick Gordon, Co-Founder and CEO of Tidal Cyber. "With Threat-Led Defense we can provide our customers with the confidence that their defenses can withstand real attacks based on adversary behavior, not just techniques, or asset visibility, scores, or static assessments. That demand continues to drive both our growth and our innovation."

Innovation Aligned to Real-World Security Needs

Tidal Cyber's market momentum is matched by ongoing innovation focused on helping security teams move from abstract risk indicators to procedure-led actionable defense to inform decision making. As customer needs have evolved, the company has continued to expand platform capabilities to support the entire attack surface and threat landscape, deeper context, faster prioritization, and more confident decision-making, without losing sight of the threats and adversary behaviors that matter most.

"Security teams are under pressure to do more than identify issues. They need to understand what threats and behaviors truly matter in their real environment and why," said Frank Duff, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer of Tidal Cyber. "Our innovation is guided by that reality: helping customers translate procedure-led intelligence and data into clarity, focus, and action."

Sustained Momentum into 2026

With strong customer adoption, increasing market recognition, and a growing ecosystem of partners, Tidal Cyber is raising the bar again in 2026. The company is targeting continued high-growth performance while improving capital efficiency and maintaining a sharp focus on delivering measurable value to customers.

"Our priorities remain straightforward," Gordon added. "Listen closely to customers, innovate responsibly, and help organizations reduce real risk based on procedure-led adversary behavior. The results we're seeing validate that threat-led approach."

About Tidal Cyber

Tidal Cyber Threat-Led Defense helps organizations strengthen their security posture by aligning defenses to real-world threats and adversary behavior that reduces residual risk and the probability of attacker success. By focusing on how attackers operate and enabling teams to prioritize what matters most, Tidal Cyber empowers security leaders to make better decisions that impact meaningful business outcomes.

To learn more about Threat-Led Defense visit us at tidalcyber.com.

SOURCE Tidal Cyber