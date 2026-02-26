Tidal Cyber and Crimson7 Partner to Advance Threat-Led Hunting and Confidence Scoring

Integration Aligns Threat Hunting with Procedure-Led Attack Execution to Close Detection Gaps and Increase Defensive Confidence

RESTON, Va., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tidal Cyber, the category creator and leader in Threat-Led Defense, today announced a strategic partnership with Crimson7, a Threat Research Lab focused on ATT&CK Intelligence and Offensive Research. The partnership integrates Crimson7's mapped hunts into the Tidal Cyber platform, enabling organizations to prioritize threat hunts that directly close coverage gaps and measurably increase their Threat-Led Defense Confidence Score.

Security teams often struggle to connect threat hunting activities to broader defensive coverage and risk reduction outcomes. As a result, hunts are frequently executed without clear visibility into which adversary behaviors they address or how they improve overall security posture. The Tidal Cyber - Crimson7 integration addresses this challenge by grounding hunts in adversary behavior and tying them directly to coverage analytics and confidence scoring.

Through the integration, hunts defined within the Crimson7 platform are represented in Tidal Cyber as Detection Capabilities, allowing organizations to see which MITRE ATT&CK techniques are actively being hunted and where additional detection focus is needed. This enables teams to prioritize hunts that have the greatest impact on reducing the probability of adversary success and improving Confidence Scores across tactics and techniques."Threat-Led Defense is about proving, not assuming, that defenses work against real adversary behavior," said Frank Duff, Chief Innovation Officer at Tidal Cyber. "By integrating Crimson7's hunt intelligence into our platform, security teams can optimize and manage their attack surface bridging external, internal and identity threats."

Crimson7's platform can both, do live investigation of incidents and help defenders proactively hunt for attacker behavior that often bypasses traditional controls. Combined with Tidal Cyber's procedure-level intelligence, coverage mapping, and confidence scoring, organizations gain a clear, measurable way to operationalize hunting as a core layer of defense-in-depth.

"Our goal is to help teams hunt with purpose and precision," said Nick Maeckelberghe, Managing Director at Crimson7. "Partnering with Tidal Cyber places threat hunting directly within a Threat-Led Defense model, allowing teams to prioritize hunts that materially improve detection coverage and defensive confidence."

Together, Tidal Cyber and Crimson7 help organizations move from ad hoc hunting to threat-informed, confidence-driven defense across industries including financial services, retail, aerospace, healthcare, technology, and critical infrastructure.

About Tidal Cyber

Tidal Cyber is the category creator and leader in Threat-Led Defense, helping organizations align their security strategies with real adversary behavior. Powered by the industry's most comprehensive Procedures Library and NARC™ AI, Tidal Cyber transforms unstructured threat intelligence into structured, ATT&CK-aligned adversary procedures that reveal where defenses succeed and where attackers can still operate. Through coverage analytics and Confidence Scoring, Tidal Cyber enables security leaders to measurably reduce residual risk and optimize security investments with confidence.

For more information about Tidal Cyber, visit www.tidalcyber.com .

About Crimson7

Crimson7 is a Threat Research Lab focused on Attack Intelligence and Offensive Research. Powered by our innovative services and bespoke tools we are helping security teams uncover stealthy threats, prioritize high-impact hunts, and strengthen detection against real-world attacks.

For more information about Crimson7, visit https://www.crimson7.io/ .

SOURCE Tidal Cyber