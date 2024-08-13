Tide Rock Acquires Premier LogiTech, Adding New Logistics and Technology Services Platform To Its Growing Portfolio

Quality electronics lifecycle company positioned to become a leading U.S. logistics and technology services company serving technology providers globally

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm with a portfolio of diverse economically resilient B2B businesses, acquired Premier LogiTech, a Dallas-based global company delivering a complete, quality technology logistics and services platform that supports the full electronics supply chain circular economy.

Premier LogiTech delivers full sourcing, warehousing, asset management, configuration services, fulfillment services, delivery, reverse services, product repair and reclamation. As part of this investment, Premier has also acquired the global license for Motorola networking products. This will not only leverage Premier's electronics lifecycle capabilities but expand its global distribution and support footprint.

The company operates three secure, multi-certified facilities in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Premier LogiTech is the Authorized Service Center and lead supply chain partner for over 30 major OEMs and brands, integrating into their operations and maintaining OEM level certifications. Customers include U.S. federal, state and local government, healthcare institutions, and diverse multinational commercial businesses.

"With its robust distribution network and expanding customer base, Premier LogiTech represents a critical addition to the Tide Rock portfolio," said Brooks Kincaid, President of Tide Rock. "Their comprehensive suite of services and deep integration with industry leaders align well with our vision of investing in platforms that deliver exceptional value and quality to its customers. We are excited to support Premier LogiTech in its next phase of growth."

"Our reputation for standard-setting quality is founded on our ensuring consistency across every part of the electronics lifecycle," said Scott Paul, CEO of Premier LogiTech. "We are winning important contracts in the telecommunications and technology industries right now because Premier Logitech is the solution to a fragmented and variable sourcing process that can deliver inconsistent results and quality to end users."

Premier launched in 2007 in response to a void in the technology industry where most providers did not offer completely customized end-to-end technology supply chain solutions. That model was costing customers as they sourced multiple providers with varying processes and inconsistent levels of quality.

Today Premier Logitech operates on a state-of-the-art execution system, a warehouse management system to manage orders and inventory, an ultra-modern manufacturing execution system, and a proprietary enterprise platform to interconnect production, back office and client systems seamlessly. Business data is integrated for rich data analysis and reporting with real-time visibility of order and process status and inventory. Advanced automation increases speed of communication while reducing errors and interventions.

About Tide Rock

Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the lower middle market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company's unique model consistently drives high yield returns without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles. It has offices in Solana Beach, CA and New York, NY. Learn more at tiderock.com.

About Premier LogiTech

Premier LogiTech ("Premier") is an award-winning Dallas-based provider of integrated technology solutions. The company specializes in supporting full lifecycle of consumer electronics from 3PL and value-added forward configuration service to complete value-recovery through repair & refurbishment services including forward and reverse transportation management services. For 17 years, it has built a reputation for creating custom solutions that fit within customers' operations and budget, while delivering customers' products simply and effectively.

Premier's growing brand enablement capabilities ensure that products reach the market effectively and are managed sustainably through the circular economy. It manages millions of technology and consumer products for top-tier brands across a range of industries, providing custom solutions while effectively and efficiently integrating with nearly any organization's global supply chain.

For more information, visit https://www.premierss.com/

