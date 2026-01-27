Tide Rock YieldCo Approved for Custody at Fidelity and Goldman Sachs Custodial Services

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm, today announced that Tide Rock YieldCo has been approved for custody at Fidelity Custody and Goldman Sachs Custodial Services, expanding custodial access for eligible registered investment advisors (RIAs) and other qualified participants within the private wealth channel.

The custodial approvals were completed in response to increased interest from private wealth firms, particularly RIAs, seeking access to Tide Rock's long track record of high yield returns and risk mitigation features. Tide Rock YieldCo is designed to prioritize income generation while incorporating structural features intended to mitigate downside risk, including an unlevered buyout model.

"We are pleased to make Tide Rock YieldCo available through Fidelity and Goldman Sachs, two of the most trusted names in private wealth management," said Ryan Peddycord, CEO of Tide Rock. "Our inclusion on these platforms reflects the growing demand for what we offer. We are not only growing; we are being actively sought out by leading firms looking for differentiated, yield-generating alternatives for their clients. Meeting the rigorous custodial, compliance, and reporting standards expected by firms like Fidelity and Goldman Sachs underscores both the strength of our model and the confidence the market is placing on Tide Rock."

The expanded custodial availability enables Tide Rock to engage with hundreds of private wealth firms that utilize Fidelity and Goldman Sachs for custody and administration, subject to applicable eligibility requirements and platform-specific approvals.

About Tide Rock

Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. With offices in San Diego and New York City, it owns a portfolio of economically resilient companies in the lower middle market, specifically in the manufacturing, value-add distribution, and B2B services industries. The company's unique model consistently drives high-yield returns without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles. Learn more at tiderock.com.

Important Information

This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any security. Any such offer or solicitation will be made only pursuant to applicable offering documents and in accordance with applicable securities laws. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investment strategies involve risk, including the possible loss of principal. Statements herein are as of the date of this release and are subject to change without notice.

Media Contact

Candice Marshall

[email protected]

SOURCE Tide Rock LLC