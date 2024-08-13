Tide Rock Grows Electronics Recycling Portfolio with Global Electronic Recycling (GER) Acquisition

GER will integrate with Tide Rock's existing portfolio company, Full Circle Electronics, and expand the firm's national footprint in the electronics recycling space

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tide Rock, an unlevered buyout firm with a portfolio of diverse economically resilient B2B businesses, acquired Global Electronics Recycling (GER), a Phoenix-based professionalized IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling company serving enterprise customers.

The acquisition further expands Tide Rock's portfolio of electronics recycling companies, complementing the acquisition of Full Circle Electronics in 2022 and Sipi's IT Asset and Disposition assets in 2023. GER will be integrated with Full Circle Electronics' business to boost their shared mission to transform the enterprise electronics recycling space.

"The addition of GER further bolsters the national footprint we established in the electronics recycling space with the growth of Full Circle Electronics over the last two years," said Mark Papp, President of Tide Rock YieldCo West Coast. "The companies have several immediate synergies that mutually benefit enterprise customers and prospects, particularly in the communications and aerospace and defense industries."

Tracey Haslam, CEO of Full Circle Electronics, will lead the integration of GER into Full Circle Electronics and will continue to lead the business going forward.

"Our mission has always been to better serve the growing IT and electronics asset disposition market by providing a safe, secure, and sustainable electronics recycling solution, and we certainly see that same mission reflected in the GER business," said Haslam. "Our combined services will better serve enterprise customers, large and small, across industries in the Phoenix area and further scale opportunities nationwide."

About Tide Rock

Tide Rock is an unlevered buyout firm that acquires companies with strong free cash flow and grows them to scale while distributing high quarterly yield to its investors. It owns a portfolio of economically resilient business-to-business companies in the lower middle market, specifically in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The company's unique model consistently drives high yield returns without the risk profile typically associated with other investment vehicles. It has offices in Solana Beach, CA and New York, NY. Learn more at tiderock.com.

About Full Circle Electronics

Full Circle Electronics is a safe, secure, and sustainable electronics recycling provider specializing in scalable asset and decommissioning recycling processes for small to large industries. With locations across the country, the company's certified destruction capabilities efficiently serve the needs of Fortune 100 companies requiring the safe destruction of data and materials. To learn more about Full Circle Electronics recycling and retail arm, visit fullcircleelectronics.com.

