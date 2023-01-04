Tidewater Joins MCA

MCA Expands Presence in Virginia

SPARTANBURG, S.C., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Communications America, Inc. ("MCA"), the leading provider of wireless communication solutions that enhance the safety, security, and operating efficiency of workplaces today, announces the acquisition of Tidewater Communications & Electronics, Inc. ("Tidewater"), a full-service wireless integrator, founded in 1956, and headquartered in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

We are a Virginia certified Small Woman Owned Business located in the City of Virginia Beach. Our goal is to provide the very best products and services in a timely and cost-effective manner. As a wireless communication solution provider and Motorola Partner, we provide a full range of equipment and services to any organization and government entity. We provide turnkey customized solutions for your needs, paying for what you want and not what you do not want or need.

Tidewater's owner since 2015, Tina DeLancey, was delighted to announce the next step for her visionary company. She stated, "I am excited for the next chapter and will continue to work closely with our customers while transitioning into the MCA organization. We are thrilled to partner with a company with the same customer first philosophy. Given MCA's access to more products and services, we look forward to expanding our offerings and providing the best solution possible for our current and future customers' needs. We are excited for the future."

Vince Foody, CEO of MCA, added, "We are very happy to welcome the Tidewater team to the MCA family. Their expertise in wireless communications, combined with their service-first values, is an excellent strategic fit with MCA."

About MCA Mobile Communications America, Inc. (MCA) provides wireless communication, data and security solutions that enhance the safety, security, and efficiency of workplaces across the nation. Customers trust us to provide a portfolio of turn-key systems, products, and services — including two-way radio communications, vehicle uplift, security video and access control systems, BDA/DAS, remote monitoring, GPS tracking, SCADA, dispatch, mass notification, and point-to-point wireless networks. Our more than 65,000 customers span industries such as public safety, commercial, manufacturing, education, healthcare, utilities, and government. In addition to being the largest Motorola partner in the U.S., MCA has strategic partnerships with over 1,000 major manufacturers to offer an extensive portfolio of products and technologies. www.callmc.com

Media Contact:

Lauren Santilli

8645047869

[email protected]

SOURCE Mobile Communications America