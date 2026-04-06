Tiff's Treats Offers Free Post-Game Ice Cream Sandwiches For Athletes All Weekend Long

Stop by in uniform after your game to receive a free Tiffwich April 11-12, 2026 at any location

AUSTIN, Texas, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiff's Treats is inviting community athletes, families, and fans to swing by for a sweet post-game treat during their "Treat the Teams" Weekend, happening Saturday, April 11 and Sunday, April 12 at all Tiff's Treats locations.

From open to close on both days, athletes of all ages can stop by their local Tiff's Treats store wearing their team jersey after games or sports activities to receive a free Tiffwich® Ice Cream Sandwich. Even better, each athlete can grab an extra free Tiffwich for a plus one because it wouldn't be the same without the support of family, friends, coaches, and teammates.

At Tiff's Treats, being part of the community means celebrating it all– the big wins, the tough losses, and everything in between. "While we love being part of life's biggest moments, we also love the everyday traditions like weekend games, team huddles, and those 'where should we go after?' moments," says Tiffany Chen, Founder of Tiff's Treats.

"Treat the Teams" Weekend is all about celebrating the energy and connections that come with being part of a team. Tiff's Treats hopes to make it easy for more teams, families, and fans to stop by and enjoy a treat.

No sign-up needed, just wear your uniform and stop by any Tiff's Treats location after your game. Win or lose, the Tiff's Treats team will have something delicious waiting for you!

Find your local Tiff's Treats location HERE.

Limit One Tiffwich Ice Cream Sandwich per athlete plus one additional for a companion. Athletes must be present and in-uniform to qualify.

ABOUT TIFF'S TREATS

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to over 150 distribution locations and counting in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, North Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, California, Kentucky, and New Mexico. Tiff's Treats continues its same core mission: creating memorable moments. Customers can order online at cookiedelivery.com®, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Kassidy Toon

[email protected]

SOURCE Tiff's Treats