Tiff's Treats Launches "Wedding in a Box" -- A Complete Wedding Delivered to Your Door for $4,500

Media image available here, credit: TIff's Treats.

AUSTIN, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiff's Treats, the brand known for delivering warm cookies for life's sweetest moments, is redefining how couples say "I do" with the launch of its newest offering: "Wedding in a Box" — a fully planned, fully delivered wedding for just $4,500.

Designed for couples who want a joyful, meaningful celebration without the stress of traditional wedding planning, "Wedding in a Box" makes it possible to plan an entire wedding in just one click. On the big day, the Tiff's Treats team arrives (via its iconic Treats Truck in select markets) with everything needed to host a complete wedding experience, including:

A 15-minute ceremony led by an ordained officiant

Bridal bouquet and groom boutonniere

Ceremony microphone and setup

Chairs for up to 100 guests

A two-hour dessert reception featuring music, cookies, treats, and beverages

A bottle of champagne

A special gift for the couple

All the couple has to do is provide the space — Tiff's Treats delivers, sets up, coordinates, and celebrates alongside them.

"At Tiff's Treats, we've always loved being a part of our customers' most meaningful moments. Wedding in a Box is about removing the stress and complexity so couples can be fully present for one of the most important days of their lives, while we take care of every detail behind the scenes," said Tiffany Chen, Founder of Tiff's Treats.

Since its founding in 1999, Tiff's Treats has played a role in customers' milestone moments, from proposals and weddings to new babies, graduations, and birthdays. The company calls these experiences "warm moments," and "Wedding in a Box" is a natural extension of that mission: making meaningful celebrations easier, more joyful, and more accessible.

Launching in major Texas markets to kick off spring wedding season, "Wedding in a Box" is expected to make a major splash among couples seeking simplicity, spontaneity, and a unique way to celebrate their love. All details are available here along with an interest form for prospective couples.

ABOUT TIFF'S TREATS

In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to over 150 distribution locations and counting in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, Colorado, North Carolina, Florida, Oklahoma, California, Kentucky, and New Mexico. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments. Customers can order online at cookiedelivery.com®, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Kassidy Toon

[email protected]

SOURCE Tiff's Treats