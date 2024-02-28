TIFIN AG Announces Collaboration with RBC Wealth Management U.S. to Deepen Advisor-Client Relationships

The partnership expansion follows recently announced addition of industry veterans to the board of TIFIN AG

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN , a leading AI and innovation platform for wealth, announces a new phase of collaboration between TIFIN AG and RBC Wealth Management-U.S. All financial advisors at RBC Wealth Management-U.S. now have access to AI-Powered Insights, a new program that uses artificial intelligence to observe client behaviors and patterns to identify those who might have money in motion following a significant financial event. Started as a pilot program last August, AI-Powered Insights officially rolled out company-wide this week.

"RBC Wealth Management-U.S. has been one of the early adopters of TIFIN AG's AI capabilities to use actionable intelligence to help our 2,100+ advisors deepen client relationships and grow their practice," said Greg Beltzer, Head of Technology at RBC Wealth Management-U.S. "The team at TIFIN has been extremely collaborative and innovative in addressing our needs and integrating their advanced models into our CRM and marketing technology stack. We look forward to working with TIFIN AG to use technology to better support client-advisor interactions."

The work with RBC Wealth Management-U.S. represents the impact that TIFIN AG is driving across many different wealth enterprises. The company has continued to invest in accelerating its growth since spinning off from parent TIFIN in January of 2024. This move included the appointment of a new independent board. Today's announcement follows a series of recent news of partnerships as TIFIN expands its presence as a leader in AI innovation in the wealth management industry.

"TIFIN AG's mission is to use AI to bring more individuals into the world of financial advice," commented TIFIN Founder & CEO Dr. Vinay Nair. "Partners such as RBC Wealth Management-U.S. share that mission and we are delighted to be working together."

