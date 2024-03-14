TIFIN announces Brooke Juniper as CEO of its AI-powered Investment Assistant, Sage

The former Blackrock executive joins to accelerate the adoption of investment-related conversational AI capabilities within Wealth Enterprise firms

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN, a leading AI and innovation platform for wealth, announces the appointment of Brooke Juniper as the Chief Executive Officer of Sage, its AI-driven investment platform that acts as a personalized CIO, helping advisors through quick ideation and actionability for each client and prospect portfolio.

With an extensive background in finance and technology, Brooke Juniper brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her new role at Sage. Before joining Sage, Brooke spent 16 years at BlackRock, where most recently she was Head of Digital Engagement, and set the vision, commercial strategy, and roadmap for Advisor Center, BlackRock's digital ecosystem and portfolio toolkit serving 100,000+ wealth advisors in the US. In addition, she co-founded and led BlackRock's US Wealth Portfolio Solutions group, bringing Aladdin analytics to the wealth market and helping to drive an industry-wide shift towards more portfolio-centric engagement.

"We are delighted to welcome Brooke Juniper to the TIFIN family as the CEO of Sage," said Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder and CEO of TIFIN. "Brooke's deep understanding of advisor needs, investments and technology makes her the ideal leader to guide Sage."

"I am honored to join TIFIN and lead Sage in its mission to redefine wealth management through the power of artificial intelligence," said Brooke Juniper, CEO of Sage. "I am incredibly excited about the opportunity to work with the talented team at TIFIN to continue driving innovation and delivering cutting-edge solutions that transform the way people invest and manage their wealth."

Sage is an advanced AI-powered investment platform that empowers financial advisors with intelligent portfolio insights and personalized and actionable recommendations. For more information about Sage, please visit https://tifinsage.ai/ or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for better wealth outcomes. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, TIFIN creates and operates new companies that apply data science, AI, and technology to address frictions in wealth and asset management. TIFIN's companies have included 55ip (sold to JP Morgan), Paralel and currently include Magnifi, TIFIN Wealth, TIFIN Give, TIFIN AG, TIFIN AMP, Sage, Helix, and TIFIN @Work. TIFIN has been backed by JP Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, SEI, Motive Partners, and Broadridge among others.

