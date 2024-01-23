TIFIN Announces the Spin-off of TIFIN AG, an AI Platform to help Wealth Enterprises Drive Net New Assets

News provided by

TIFIN

23 Jan, 2024, 08:37 ET

The AI-powered venture appoints industry veterans from Focus Financial Group and J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Solutions to its new board of directors

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN, a leading AI and innovation platform for wealth, announces the spin-off of TIFIN AG and the appointment of industry veterans Rajini Kodialam and Brian Carlin as board members. Rajini is Founder and Co-CEO at E-3 Tech and the Co-Founder Emeritus of Focus Financial Partners while Brian was the former CEO of J.P. Morgan Private Capital and CEO of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Solutions.

Continue Reading
TIFIN AG uses artificial intelligence to expand the world of advice.
TIFIN AG uses artificial intelligence to expand the world of advice.

TIFIN AG, formed within TIFIN and founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, employs state-of-the-art supervised trained algorithms to drive asset growth for wealth management firms. The platform provides several AI modules for client acquisition, expansion, and retention that include prioritizing prospect lists, identifying referral opportunities, scoring existing clients for asset consolidation, and assessing client and asset retention risk. Firms can use these customizable algos in conjunction with marketing automation capabilities, fostering a robust feedback loop to change how wealth managers engage clients and prospects. In addition, the platform streamlines wealth data sources by collaborating with clients, enhancing the reliability and depth of information with TIFIN's data lake and 3rd-party vendors.

The company has appointed a group of executives with deep experience in building new ventures and driving growth across the fintech, wealth, and asset management industries. The board will include TIFIN's Founder and CEO Dr. Vinay Nair, Rajini Kodialam, Founder and Co-CEO at E-3 Tech and Co-Founder Emeritus at Focus Financial Partners, and Brian Carlin, former CEO of J.P. Morgan Private Capital and CEO of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Solutions.

"AI is creating a seismic shift across the wealth management value chain. I am delighted to support Tifin AG as they help advisors amplify net new assets - a fundamental success metric for all wealth managers," said Rajini Kodialam.

"The adoption of LLMs and AI is set to structurally transform the wealth management industry in 2024 and beyond," said Brian Carlin. "I am excited to partner with Vinay and the team at TIFIN AG as we create the standard of delivering AI-powered asset growth for financial advisors."

For more information about TIFIN AG, please visit tifinag.com.

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for better wealth outcomes. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, TIFIN creates and operates new companies that apply data science, AI, and technology to address frictions in wealth and asset management. TIFIN's companies have included 55ip (sold to J.P. Morgan), Paralel and currently include Magnifi, TIFIN Wealth, TIFIN Give, TIFIN AG, TIFIN AMP, Sage, Helix, and TIFIN @Work. TIFIN has been backed by J.P. Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, Motive Partners, and Broadridge among others.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Michael Walsh
[email protected]

AJ Boury
[email protected]

The information contained herein should in no way be construed or interpreted as a solicitation to sell or offer to sell advisory services. All content is for informational purposes only.

SOURCE TIFIN

Also from this source

TIFIN and Franklin Templeton Join Forces to Introduce TIFIN @Work, An Innovative Financial Wellness Solution for Employees

TIFIN and Franklin Templeton Join Forces to Introduce TIFIN @Work, An Innovative Financial Wellness Solution for Employees

TIFIN, a leading AI and innovation platform for wealth, and Franklin Templeton, a global leader in asset management, have announced a partnership to...
Transforming Asset Management: BetaNXT and TIFIN AMP Partner to Redefine Fund Distribution with AI

Transforming Asset Management: BetaNXT and TIFIN AMP Partner to Redefine Fund Distribution with AI

In a collaboration that promises to revolutionize fund distribution, TIFIN AMP, the cutting-edge AI platform for Asset Management distribution, has...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.