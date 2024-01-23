TIFIN Announces the Spin-off of TIFIN AG, an AI Platform to help Wealth Enterprises Drive Net New Assets

The AI-powered venture appoints industry veterans from Focus Financial Group and J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Solutions to its new board of directors

BOULDER, Colo. and NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN , a leading AI and innovation platform for wealth, announces the spin-off of TIFIN AG and the appointment of industry veterans Rajini Kodialam and Brian Carlin as board members. Rajini is Founder and Co-CEO at E-3 Tech and the Co-Founder Emeritus of Focus Financial Partners while Brian was the former CEO of J.P. Morgan Private Capital and CEO of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Solutions.

TIFIN AG, formed within TIFIN and founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, employs state-of-the-art supervised trained algorithms to drive asset growth for wealth management firms. The platform provides several AI modules for client acquisition, expansion, and retention that include prioritizing prospect lists, identifying referral opportunities, scoring existing clients for asset consolidation, and assessing client and asset retention risk. Firms can use these customizable algos in conjunction with marketing automation capabilities, fostering a robust feedback loop to change how wealth managers engage clients and prospects. In addition, the platform streamlines wealth data sources by collaborating with clients, enhancing the reliability and depth of information with TIFIN's data lake and 3rd-party vendors.

The company has appointed a group of executives with deep experience in building new ventures and driving growth across the fintech, wealth, and asset management industries. The board will include TIFIN's Founder and CEO Dr. Vinay Nair, Rajini Kodialam, Founder and Co-CEO at E-3 Tech and Co-Founder Emeritus at Focus Financial Partners, and Brian Carlin, former CEO of J.P. Morgan Private Capital and CEO of J.P. Morgan Wealth Management Solutions.

"AI is creating a seismic shift across the wealth management value chain. I am delighted to support Tifin AG as they help advisors amplify net new assets - a fundamental success metric for all wealth managers," said Rajini Kodialam.

"The adoption of LLMs and AI is set to structurally transform the wealth management industry in 2024 and beyond," said Brian Carlin. "I am excited to partner with Vinay and the team at TIFIN AG as we create the standard of delivering AI-powered asset growth for financial advisors."

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for better wealth outcomes. Founded by Dr. Vinay Nair, TIFIN creates and operates new companies that apply data science, AI, and technology to address frictions in wealth and asset management. TIFIN's companies have included 55ip (sold to J.P. Morgan), Paralel and currently include Magnifi , TIFIN Wealth , TIFIN Give , TIFIN AG , TIFIN AMP , Sage , Helix , and TIFIN @Work . TIFIN has been backed by J.P. Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton, Motive Partners, and Broadridge among others.

