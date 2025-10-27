TIFIN Give Launches "Louise"-- AI capabilities for philanthropy

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN Give , the first donor-advised fund (DAF) platform designed for growth, today announced the launch of Louise, an AI platform built to simplify, personalize, and enhance the giving experience for donors. Named after the "mother of philanthropy", Louise Carnegie quietly ensured that Andrew Carnegie's vast fortune continued to serve education, culture, and peace long after his passing, making her a financial steward of one of the greatest philanthropic legacies in history.

Using a conversational AI experience, donors using Give gain a more intuitive and engaging way to explore their philanthropic interests, learn about charitable causes, and take action directly within the platform. The platform leverages generative AI to provide grounded answers, relevant resources, and actionable recommendations tailored to each client's unique profile.

"We are excited to release yet another significant innovation in the world of philanthropy and delighted to bring the AI expertise TIFIN has built to TIFIN GIve. TIFIN Give is leading the industry in its ability to use modern technology and Louise builds on that lead," said Vinay Nair, Founder and Executive Chairman of TIFIN Give and TIFIN.

"Louise assists donors in several ways that improves the giving experience. We are excited to be the first to bring the world of AI to the world of Donor Advised Funds," said Raja Musunuru , CPO at TIFIN Give.

Louise goes beyond surface-level search to surface charities based on a donor's past giving history, stated philanthropic interests, family member giving activity, geographical location, mission statements, and much more.

Louise is also designed to drive actionability and execute real donor requests within the charitable experience, making giving more efficient and impactful. Example questions include:

"What charities would you recommend based on my past grant activity?"

"Help me find charities that support the environment within 50 miles of Denver, Colorado."

" Set up a monthly recurring $100 grant to the Wounded Warrior Project."

"Contribute 100 shares of NVDA stock to my DAF."

"Add one of my children to my DAF."

"How much has my family granted to charity over the last 6 months?"



By merging intelligence with action, Louise cuts out administrative work so donors can focus on the joy of giving and making a philanthropic impact.

Louise is now available to donors using TIFIN Give. Learn more at tifin.com/give .

About Give

Give, a TIFIN company, is a donor-advised fund (DAF) platform that enables wealth firms to grow assets and strengthen relationships through modern philanthropy. By engaging the next generation, offering unmatched investment flexibility, and integrating tax-efficient strategies, TIFIN Give turns charitable giving into a strategic lever for client retention, acquisition, and expansion.

The TIFIN Group LLC (TIFIN) is a platform of products and companies that apply AI for financial services, with a focus on wealth management, asset management and insurance. TIFIN's companies include Magnifi , TIFIN @Work , TIFIN Sage , TIFIN AG , TIFIN AMP , TIFIN Wealth , Helix , Give and TIFIN AXIS. TIFIN is backed by leading investors including J.P. Morgan, Morningstar, Hamilton Lane, Franklin Templeton and SEI, among others.

For media or partnership inquiries, please contact:

Tanya Bhasin

[email protected]

