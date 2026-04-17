Tigé Boats Announces Long-Term Commitment to Charitable Giving

ABILENE, Texas, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigé Boats, Inc., today announced the establishment of The Tigé Boats Community Fund. For more than 30 years, Abilene has been home to the craftsmen and world-class manufacturing facility that make Tigé Boats one of the most celebrated names in surf and wake boats. This fund is a reflection of Tigé's belief that when a company grows, so should the community around it.

Established through a significant charitable contribution and in partnership with the Community Foundation of Abilene, The Tigé Boats Community Fund will distribute grants annually to organizations and causes selected by Tigé's leadership, with a particular emphasis on initiatives that support children and youth. The fund is built to give year after year, creating lasting impact in the Big Country for generations to come.

"As a family-owned company, taking care of the community, we call home is just part of who we are and what we stand for," said Charlie Pigeon, Owner and Founder of Tigé Boats. "We wanted to create something that reflects the heart of this company."

As a primary initiative of the fund, Tigé Boats also announced the launch of the Tigé Scholarship Program, an annual scholarship awarded to dependent children of current Tigé Boats employees pursuing an undergraduate degree at a four-year university or accredited trade school. Recipients are selected entirely by the Community Foundation of Abilene through an independent, community-driven process.

"Our people are the foundation of everything we build at Tigé, and this scholarship is our way of honoring the families behind them, " Charlie added.

The Tigé Boats Community Fund reflects the values at the heart of this family-owned company, made possible through the generosity of founder Charlie Pigeon and directors/shareholders Blake Pigeon, Ben Pigeon, and others who believe Tigé's responsibility extends beyond the water and into the community around it.

About the Community Foundation of Abilene

The Community Foundation of Abilene empowers people to make a lasting charitable impact on our community. We connect donors to causes they care about, manage strategic investments to preserve our endowments, make grants that align with donor intent, respond to community needs, and provide philanthropic leadership to enhance Abilene's future, today.

About Tigé Boats

Tigé Boats, Inc. is a world-renowned innovator, designer, and manufacturer of high-performance surf and wake boats. Celebrating their 35th anniversary, Tigé's industry-leading innovation continues to be recognized at the highest level, with the Ultré ZX earning Boat of the Year from Boating Magazine. The brand has cultivated its iconic image through luxurious diamond-stitched interiors and multisport versatility. From their world-class manufacturing facility and across the 2026 product line, Tigé's consistent design-driven mentality has refined the marketplace while forever intensifying the love for wakesurfing, wakeboarding, foiling, and waterskiing. Experience the 2026 Tigé and ATX lineups now at TIGE.COM / ATXBOATS.COM.

Media Contact

Tigé Boats, Inc. Marketing

Phone: 325-676-7777

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tige Boats Inc