Tigé Boats Names Jake Pelot Brand Experience Manager and Pro Team Lead

Five-year team rider steps into expanded leadership role overseeing Tigé's pro rider and ambassador program

ABILENE, Texas, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigé Boats, Inc., a leading wakeboard and wakesurf boat manufacturer, has promoted professional wakeboarder Jake Pelot to Brand Experience Manager, where he will lead the company's pro rider and ambassador program while continuing to serve as one of Tigé's most recognized athletes.

Tigé Brand Experience Manager and Pro Rider Team Lead, Jake Pelot wakeboarding behind the Tigé Z3.

"Jake doesn't just ride for Tigé — he is Tigé on the water," said Charlie Pigeon, CEO and Founder of Tigé Boats. "Over the past five years, he's pushed the sport of wakeboarding, built dealer relationships on trust, and produced content that genuinely moves our brand forward as we continue to set the standard for the best wake boats and wakesurf boats on the water. That's exactly what we're now asking him to instill across our entire pro rider program."

Since being named Rookie of the Year in 2017, Pelot has built one of the strongest competitive resumes in wakeboarding, including a 1st Place finish at the 2021 PanAm Wakeboard Championships, and consistent Top 10 standings on both the WWA World Rankings and the Pro Wakeboard Tour.

Beyond being a top 10 wakeboarder, Pelot has built a reputation in the wake industry that runs deeper than pure competition results. Dealers describe him as the rider they want at every event. Peers describe him as the rare athlete who treats every demo or photoshoot with the same intensity as a competition run.

"Getting to spend so much time on the water and with the team at Tigé over the last 5 years has been a great journey," said Pelot. "As the boats, team, and brand continue to evolve, I'm excited to continue on the athlete path with Tigé while helping to develop the current and future watersports team behind the brand."

As Brand Experience Manager, Pelot will lead and develop Tigé's pro rider and ambassador roster while mentoring the next generation of athletes entering the program. The promotion comes as Tigé continues to invest in its athlete program and as wakeboarding and wakesurfing reach new audiences.

Tigé Boats, Inc. is a world-renowned innovator, designer, and manufacturer of high-performance surf and wake boats. Celebrating their 35th anniversary, Tigé's industry-leading innovation continues to be recognized at the highest level, with the Ultré ZX earning Boat of the Year from Boating Magazine. The brand has cultivated its iconic image through luxurious diamond-stitched interiors and multisport versatility. From their world-class manufacturing facility and across the 2026 product line, Tige's consistent design-driven mentality has refined the marketplace while forever intensifying the love for wakesurfing, wakeboarding, foiling and waterskiing. Experience the 2026 Tige and ATX lineups now at TIGE.COM / ATXBOATS.COM.

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SOURCE Tige Boats Inc