Tigé Boats Signs Professional Wakesurfer Parker Payne

One of wakesurfing's most progressive riders joins one of the leading wake boat brands in the industry.

ABILENE, Texas, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigé Boats, Inc., a leader among premium wake boat brands, today announced their partnership with professional wakesurfer Parker Payne. The agreement establishes Payne as an official Team Tigé athlete, marking one of the most significant athlete signings in the company's recent history.

Photo Courtesy of Jefferson Mathis

Payne holds four Professional Wakesurfing Tour first place wins and a second-place finish at the World Championship. Off the competition circuit, he has pushed the sport's technical limits, including landing the kick flip, one of wakesurfing's most difficult tricks. His progressive riding style and commitment to attempt what others won't have cemented his reputation as one of the most dynamic athletes in the sport.

That talent extends beyond the water. Payne has become one of wakesurfing's most prominent content creators, known for a style like no other on the water paired with a creator's eye that few athletes in the industry share.

"Parker understands how to connect with people through content, and he genuinely cares about wakesurfing and the community around it," said Charlie Pigeon, Founder and CEO of Tigé Boats. "On top of that, his riding speaks for itself. He's one of the most progressive surfers in the sport, with a style that's uniquely his own. That combination is rare, and it's exactly why we wanted him on Team Tigé."

For Payne, the partnership is a homecoming. "I've ridden behind a lot of boats, but it all started behind a Tigé," said Payne. "I learned to wakesurf behind a 2003 Tigé 21i, and now I get to continue that journey behind a new Tigé Ultré ZX. I had options, but it wasn't a hard decision. Tigé is the boat I want to ride behind and the brand I want to represent."

Payne will ride behind the Tigé Ultré ZX, featuring the brand's proprietary GO System and TAPS 3T surf technology. His content will give audiences an unfiltered look at the boat's performance through the eyes of a pro rider.

Keep up with Parker on social media:

Instagram | @parkerpaynesurf

Tigé Boats, Inc. is a world-renowned innovator, designer, and manufacturer of high-performance surf and wake boats. Celebrating their 35th anniversary, Tigé's industry-leading innovation continues to be recognized at the highest level, with the Ultré ZX earning Boat of the Year from Boating Magazine. The brand has cultivated its iconic image through luxurious diamond-stitched interiors and multisport versatility. From their world-class manufacturing facility and across the 2026 product line, Tige's consistent design-driven mentality has refined the marketplace while forever intensifying the love for wakesurfing, wakeboarding, foiling, and waterskiing. Experience the 2026 Tige and ATX lineups now at TIGE.COM / ATXBOATS.COM.

Media Contact

Tige Marketing Team

[email protected]

SOURCE Tige Boats Inc