Tigé Boats Receives Industry-Leading 21st NMMA CSI Award

Tigé Boats extends industry-leading streak; no other inboard manufacturer has achieved this award more.

ABILENE, Texas, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tigé Boats is proud to announce it has earned the National Marine Manufacturers Association's (NMMA) 2025 Customer Satisfaction Index (CSI) Award for an industry-leading 21st year. With 21 total CSI Awards—no other inboard manufacturer has won this award more—this recognition reflects Tigé's ongoing commitment to delivering an exceptional ownership experience. Tigé's sister brand, ATX Surf Boats , also received a 2025 CSI Award, continuing its strong momentum.

"Twenty-one years of the highest level of customer satisfaction doesn't happen by accident," said Charlie Pigeon, CEO and Owner of Tigé Boats. "It's the result of building reliable, high-performing surf boats, partnering with exceptional dealers, and standing behind every boat, we sell. Our owners hold us to a high standard, and this award reflects our commitment to meeting it year after year."

The CSI evaluation measures multiple dimensions of ownership experience, including product quality, dealer support, warranty service, and long-term satisfaction. Recipients are determined solely by customer feedback from boats purchased between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2025. The CSI evaluation measures:

Product Quality : Reliability, performance, and craftsmanship

: Reliability, performance, and craftsmanship Dealer Experience : Sales process, delivery, and ongoing support

: Sales process, delivery, and ongoing support Customer Service : Warranty responsiveness and technical support

: Warranty responsiveness and technical support Ownership Value: Long-term satisfaction and likelihood to recommend

"We track every piece of customer feedback," added Pigeon. "While we're proud of this recognition, we know satisfaction is earned every day, not just measured once a year."

Tigé Boats, Inc. is a world-renowned innovator, designer, and manufacturer of high-performance surf and wake boats. Celebrating their 35th anniversary, Tigé's industry-leading innovation continues to be recognized at the highest level, with the Ultré ZX earning Boat of the Year from Boating Magazine. The brand has cultivated its iconic image through luxurious diamond-stitched interiors and multisport versatility. From their world-class manufacturing facility and across the 2026 product line, Tige's consistent design-driven mentality has refined the marketplace while forever intensifying the love for wakesurfing, wakeboarding, foiling and waterskiing. Experience the 2026 Tige and ATX lineups now at TIGE.COM / ATXBOATS.COM.

