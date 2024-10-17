Tiger® Beer Becomes the Official Beer Partner of Manchester United

The partnership launches at an exciting moment in Tiger® Beer's bold brand evolution, heralding a new era for the company and its football-loving consumers. In its initial stage the focus will be on connecting with the large Manchester United supporter base in Asia, where Tiger® is the number one premium beer among consumers, providing an unparalleled platform to activate the partnership.

Ahead of the launch, Tiger® Beer conducted a survey with 2,000 football fans in Asia and results revealed that 70% of supporters view fan engagement activities as an essential way to deepen their connection with their chosen club and 95% expressed that football has the capability to unite and build long-lasting community bonds.

Harnessing the insight from the survey, Tiger® Beer and Southeast Asia's #1 football team, Manchester United, have committed to delivering exciting and innovative experiences to deepen the connection between the fans and the club. These events include co-branded watch parties, opportunities to win prizes to travel to Manchester to experience a matchday at Old Trafford, as well as bringing a first-of-its-kind street football event to the Asia region - providing local talent with training and mentorship advice from Manchester United coaches and club legends.

Sean O'Donnell, Global Brand Director of Tiger® Beer, expressed his excitement: "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Manchester United, a club that shares our passion for creating unforgettable moments and connecting fans worldwide. Football has always been a natural association for Tiger®—it's a sport that ignites passion, brings people together, and celebrates the same energy that drives our brand. We believe that when we uncage our inner Tiger and roar together with our tribe, we unlock the potential for great things. This partnership reflects our shared belief that progress is driven by collective strength and courage. As we prepare to reveal an exciting new chapter for Tiger® in the upcoming weeks, we look forward to bringing the electrifying energy of matchday at Old Trafford to fans across the globe."

Florence Lafaye, Commercial Director at Manchester United, added: "Tiger® Beer's dedication to connecting fans globally aligns perfectly with our goal to bring our fanbase closer to the club than ever before. Together, leveraging the power and reach of Tiger® Beer, we look forward to creating unique and unforgettable experiences for our fans all around the world, especially those in Asia who are such a vital part of the Manchester United community."

The partnership is announced ahead of Manchester United's English Premier League match against Brentford FC where Tiger® Beer's brand will be showcased for the first time in Old Trafford on LED boards within the famous stadium.

Fans are invited to join the journey as Tiger® Beer and Manchester United come together to create unforgettable, legendary experiences. Fans can follow @tigerbeer and @manchesterunited on Instagram for exclusive events, promotions, and opportunities to engage with their favourite club like never before.

About Tiger®:

Tiger® was born in 1932 on the streets of Singapore. Today, Tiger® is the number one international premium beer from Asia and is available in more than 60 markets across the globe. Defying the odds to create the ultimate brew, a perfect balance between bold and refreshing, Tiger® has been uncaging new ways to take refreshment to the next level and make the impossible possible for decades. Tiger® believes that there is a tiger inside each of us, a version of ourselves that knows no limits to what is possible. However, we often succumb to the status quo because, unlike a tiger, we fear failure.

For more information, please visit www.tigerbeer.com

About Manchester United:

Manchester United is one of the most popular and successful sports teams in the world, playing one of the most popular spectator sports on Earth. Through our 146-year heritage we have won 69 major trophies, enabling us to develop the world's leading sports brand and a global community of 1.1 billion fans and followers. Our large, passionate community provides Manchester United with a worldwide platform to generate significant revenue from multiple sources, including sponsorship, merchandising, product licensing, new media & mobile, broadcasting and match day.

