Tiger Finance and BODi Strengthen Partnership with Amendment to Credit Facility

Amended financial covenants reflect BODi's improved performance and 2026 growth initiatives in the fitness and nutrition sector

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Finance has amended its existing credit facility with Southern California-based The Beachbody Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: BODI) ("BODi" or the "Company") to provide the fitness and nutrition leader with enhanced financial flexibility.

"We have revised our terms with BODi in recognition of its strengthened liquidity position and financial performance," said Andrew Babcock, Senior Managing Director at Tiger Finance. "As a long-term partner, we look forward to continuing our work with the Company as it executes its broader strategic objectives."

The amended facility underscores Tiger Finance's commitment to delivering tailored capital solutions that support disciplined growth and long-term value creation. Mark Goldston, Executive Chairman of BODi, commented: "We greatly value our relationship with Tiger Finance as they have proven to be a creative, resourceful and supportive partner to BODi. Our amended covenants provide us with additional flexibility to execute on our growth strategies as we transition from financial restructuring to capitalizing on new revenue opportunities in 2026."

About Tiger Finance

Stretch asset-based lender Tiger Finance approaches investing decisions based upon Asset Intelligence. Providing first-lien, second-lien, and split-lien facilities, typically structured as term debt, Tiger Finance advances against working capital, machinery and equipment, fixtures, real estate, and intellectual property across a wide range of industries. It is a division of Tiger Capital Group, which specializes in the provision of secured debt financing and equity investments, as well as comprehensive appraisals for the ABL industry and the disposition of consumer and industrial assets.

About BODi and The Beachbody Company, Inc.

Originally known as Beachbody, BODi has been innovating structured step-by-step home fitness and nutrition programs for 25 years such as P90X, Insanity, and 21-Day Fix, plus the first premium superfood nutrition supplement, Shakeology. Since its inception in 1999 BODi has helped over 30 million customers pursue extraordinary life-changing results. The BODi community represents millions of people helping each other stay accountable to goals of healthy weight loss, improved strength and energy, and resilient mental and physical well-being. For more information, please visit TheBeachbodyCompany.com.

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group