Tiger Group Launches Investment Banking Division Led by Special Situations Veteran Jamie Lisac

New platform provides advisory services for companies, lenders and their stakeholders facing capital structure challenges

NEW YORK, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group today announced the launch of Tiger Investment Banking, a new division focused on distressed and special situations transactions. Jamie Lisac, who brings 25 years of experience to the firm, will serve as Group Head and Senior Managing Director.

Tiger's new investment banking platform serves companies, lenders, turnaround and restructuring consultants and other stakeholders in distressed situations, and will focus on M&A and capital raise transactions.

Jamie Lisac

The division rounds out Tiger's existing suite of advisory, finance and asset-monetization services, providing new options for clients seeking different and better outcomes beyond liquidation, noted Managing Member Daniel Kane. "Jamie's deep experience strengthens our ability to significantly enhance the value of a business," he said. "We're thrilled to welcome him to the Tiger team."

Prior to joining Tiger, Lisac led the special situations investment banking groups at Capstone Partners and, earlier, Huron Consulting Group. Before transitioning exclusively to investment banking more than 15 years ago, he was on the restructuring side at leading financial advisory firms FTI Consulting and Alix Partners, where he served in senior roles on prominent corporate restructurings including General Motors, New Century Financial and LyondellBasell.

While the Chicago-based executive has executed complex, multibillion-dollar transactions, he noted that investment bankers can often have the greatest impact working with lower-middle and middle market companies.

"I am drawn to situations where the path forward, or even potential capital markets alternatives, is not clear," he said. "I enjoy working side-by-side with management teams to achieve the most optimal result available. Particularly given the rising levels of uncertainty and financial distress in today's market, I'm excited to expand Tiger's capabilities to provide even more value to our clients and their stakeholders."

