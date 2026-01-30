Tiger Group Now Accepting Bids in Multistate Truck and Tractor Liquidation Sale Closing on Feb. 3

Online auction of former Montgomery Transport assets features trucks and flatbed trailers by Peterbilt, Kenworth, Chevy, Reitnouer and Fontaine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group today announced the first auction in a series of receiver-ordered liquidation sales of trucks, tractors and other assets formerly owned by a national transportation company, Mongomery Transport.

Bidding is underway in the SoldTiger.com auction, which closes on Tuesday, Feb. 3 at 10 a.m. (CT). The assets are stored in Alabama, Indiana and Mississippi.

Tiger Group's online auction of trucks, tractors and other assets owned by Montgomery Transport will close on February 3. Among the assets up for sale are trucks and flatbed trailers by Peterbilt, Kenworth, Chevy, Reitnouer and Fontaine.

"Healthy operators in the U.S. transportation sector will find solid opportunities in this sale, including Peterbilt 579 premium sleeper truck tractors, all from 2019 or later," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

In addition to those Peterbilt 579s, the trucks and vehicles available at auction include:

(14) 53-foot flatbed trailers from Reitnouer and Fontaine (2011–2017)

2017 Kenworth T680 sleeper truck/tractor

2018 Chevy Silverado Z71 4×4 pickup

2017 Chevy Express passenger van

2007 Chevy pickup trailers

Utility trailer and 48-foot reefer trailer

Bidders will find material-handling shop equipment such as a Hyster 15,000-pound forklift; a Briggs & Stratton 100 KW generator (natural gas); shipping containers; air hydraulic axle jacks; a 12-ton shop press; a tire-inflation system; a refrigerated air dryer with drum pump and drain carts; an R-134A refrigerant recovery, recycling and recharging machine, and a central pneumatic 30-gallon air compressor and receiver tank.

In addition, Montgomery Transport maintained a large selection of parts for maintenance and repair. The sale features new and used truck and tractor tires; Sturdy-Lite storage and protection system (i.e., a "headache rack"); windshields; fuel tanks; axles; radiators; hubs; hoses; wheels; brackets; racks; tarps, and work gloves.

Lastly, available office furniture, equipment and other assets include electronic standing desks, cubicles, chairs, conference rooms, reception and break rooms, lockers, laptops, monitors, phone systems and office supplies.

"Montgomery Transport had assets all over the Southeast and Midwest, and Tiger does anticipate conducting additional sales as part of this receiver-ordered liquidation. Interested bidders should stay tuned," Farrell said.

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/fleet-trucks-flatbed-trailers-of-montgomery-transport/

Inspections are available by appointment on Mon., Feb. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (local time) at the Alabama, Indiana and Mississippi locations. To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]

