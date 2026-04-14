Tiger Group Offers Late-Model Trucks and Trailers in Nationwide Liquidation Sale

Online auction features more than 100 transportation assets by names such as Freightliner, Peterbilt, Volvo and Great Dane.

HOUSTON, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is liquidating more than 100 late-model trucks and trailers across 22 states in a timed online auction opening April 14.

The assets on offer include tractors by Freightliner, Peterbilt and Volvo, dry vans by Great Dane and Hyundai, and 53-foot Fontaine flatbeds.

Tiger Group's April 14 online auction features more than 100 late-model trucks and trailers. Among the assets up for sale are tractors by Freightliner, Peterbilt and Volvo, dry vans by Great Dane and Hyundai, and 53-foot Fontaine flatbeds.

Multiple consignors—including Montgomery Transport, PFA Systems, Inc. and a major national trucking academy—continue to add lots to the auction, noted Chad Farrell, Senior Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

"Challenges such as the freight recession, driver shortages and the soaring price of diesel mean that companies have to be smart about their capital spends," he said. "Our latest multi-state online auction is an opportunity for operators across the U.S. transportation sector to acquire late-model assets—some rolled off the assembly line in 2019 or even as late as 2023—at liquidation values."

The timed, online auction at SoldTiger.com opens on Tuesday, April 14, at 10 a.m. (CT) and closes on Tuesday, April 21, at 10 a.m. (CT).

Highlights include:

44 sleeper and day cab tractors by Freightliner, International, Peterbilt, Volvo and Mack

36 dry van trailers by Trailmobile, Hyundai, Great Dane, Fruehauf and others

20 53-foot Fontaine flatbed trailers

The assets are stored in Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions and other information, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/fleet-liquidation-trucks-and-trailers/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Liv Meier, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group