Tiger Group to Offer Audiovisual Gear Valued at $7 Million in Largest AV Sale Thus Far in 2026

Two-day online auction of more than 1,000 lots of AV gear opens on April 29 featuring digital cameras, individual lenses, lens sets, projection, heads, camera support, monitors, wireless, lighting, filters, media, batteries and hundreds of gear accessories.

LOS ANGELES, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group will offer more than 1,000 lots of high-caliber AV gear valued at approximately $7 million in a timed online auction opening April 29.

The assets are from Los Angeles-based Alternative Rentals, a production camera rental house that served television, film and commercial productions nationwide. Represented brands include Angénieux, ARRI, Canon, Cooke, Fujinon, Leica, OConnor, RED, Ronford Baker, Sachtler, SmallHD, Sony, Teradek, Tiffen, Zeiss, and many more.

Tiger Group's auction opening April 29 features more than 1,000 lots of high-caliber AV gear. The assets up for sale include gear by Angénieux, ARRI, Canon, Cooke, Fujinon, Leica, OConnor, RED, Ronford Baker, Sachtler, SmallHD, Sony, Teradek, Tiffen, Zeiss, and many more.

Bidding in the timed, online auction at SoldTiger.com opens Wednesday, April 29, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

Day 1 closes Wednesday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

Day 2 closes Thursday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

"Tiger Group is pleased to have been selected by the owner of Alternative Rentals to conduct this two-day sale," said Jonathan Holiday, Senior Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "This auction will offer an extensive selection of the latest cutting-edge lenses, cameras and camera–support equipment, and it will stand out as one of the largest AV auctions of 2026."

The auction features a broad mix of AV equipment, including digital cameras, individual lenses and lens sets, projection and lens–testing systems, heads, camera support, monitors, wireless systems, lighting, filters, media, batteries and hundreds of gear accessories.

Highlights include:

professional digital cinema and mirrorless camera systems spanning full–frame and Super 35 platforms;

extensive selections of cinema prime, zoom and anamorphic lenses;

camera support and focus systems;

production and reference monitors;

wireless video and lens-control solutions;

thousands of filters and

power, media and related accessories.

The assets may be inspected by appointment on Tuesday, May 5, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) in Los Angeles.

For asset photos, detailed descriptions, bidding information and other sale details, visit http://soldtiger.com/sales/alternative-rentals-largest-av-auction-2026-los-angeles/

To arrange an inspection or obtain additional information, email [email protected] or call (805) 497–4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Liv Meier, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group