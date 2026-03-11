Tiger Group Announces Major Geotechnical Equipment Auction
Mar 11, 2026, 08:44 ET
Sale of diverse assets and inventory from manufacturer TerraRoc, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, opens
March 26
ROANOKE, Va., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Tiger Group online auction opening on March 26 features geotechnical equipment inventory originally valued at $3.5 million, along with diverse machinery and equipment (M&E), tools, rolling stock, material-handling assets and more.
The timed, online auction at SoldTiger.com opens on Thursday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m. (ET) and closes on Thursday, April 2 at 10:30 a.m. (ET).
The assets are from the 14,000-square-foot Roanoke facility of TerraRoc, Inc., a Delaware corporation that manufactures items for the construction and oil-and-gas industries. Its products include in-demand downhole hammers (8 to 30 inches) and carbide- and diamond-tipped drill bits (8-7/8 to 36 inches in diameter).
"Whether you're drilling for oil or natural gas or building a data center, a high-rise apartment complex or a new municipal bridge, this is the type of high-utility equipment you need to go through rock," said John Coelho, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.
TURNKEY OPPORTUNITY
Staffed and still operating, the Roanoke facility is available for turnkey purchase. "This company has a strong customer base, continuing monthly cash flow and affordable rent in a strategically located part of the city," Coelho said. "It's a solid opportunity for a turnkey operator to acquire the entire business and hit the ground running. The landlord has expressed a willingness to renegotiate the lease with a replacement tenant."
Contact [email protected] or call (617) 797-0430 to make an offer.
Highlights of the online auction:
Intellectual property
- Customer lists
- Direct telephone line
- Drawings for current products
Inventory
More than $3.5 million in inventory, including:
- Chucks
- Bits
- Hammers
- Clamps
- Lock pins
- Springs
- Washers
Machine shop
- HPS hydraulic pack
- Breakout stand and system
- Horizontal and vertical bandsaws
- Cutting machine
- Presses
- Hand and power tools
- Welders and welding tables.
Quality control
- Downhole drill test cell
- Hardness testers
- Surface plate
- Nikon SMZ800N microscope
- Vision Mantis digital microscope
"We have had some inquiries already about the downhole drill test cell," Coelho said. "It has updated computer controls and allows you to test drill bits on pieces of granite that can weigh a couple of tons. It's useful equipment."
Rolling stock
- 2001 Chevy 3500 flatbed pickup truck
- Caterpillar 988 large wheel loader
Material handling and shipping equipment
- Stand-up reach truck
- Jib cranes
- Hydraulic pallet trucks, hand trucks, warehouse carts, banding carts
- Wire and material racks and metal shelving
- Platform scales
- Roller conveyor
- Pallet racking
- Tool cabinets
- Shipping container
- Genie lift
- Drum dollies
- Parts bins
- Free-standing metal garage
- Self-dumping hoppers
- Semi-automatic tabletop strapper
Plant support/office
- Chiller
- Ladders
- Safety equipment and storage cabinets
- Maintenance supplies
- Standing shop desks
- Compressors
- CECOR Sump Shark
- Shop-vacs
- Dust collectors, drum fans
- Conference table
- File cabinets, conference table, desks, chairs, cubicles, breakroom, step stools
- Laptops, desktops, monitors, printers
- Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems
For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit https://soldtiger.com/sales/geotechnical-drilling-supplies-inventory-machinery-and-ip/
Inspections are available at the Roanoke facility on Wednesday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.
Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]; At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]
