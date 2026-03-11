Tiger Group Announces Major Geotechnical Equipment Auction

Sale of diverse assets and inventory from manufacturer TerraRoc, Inc., a Delaware Corporation, opens

ROANOKE, Va., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Tiger Group online auction opening on March 26 features geotechnical equipment inventory originally valued at $3.5 million, along with diverse machinery and equipment (M&E), tools, rolling stock, material-handling assets and more.

The timed, online auction at SoldTiger.com opens on Thursday, March 26 at 10:30 a.m. (ET) and closes on Thursday, April 2 at 10:30 a.m. (ET).

Tiger Group's March 26 online auction includes a Caterpillar 988 large wheel loader. Assets from this sale are from the 14,000-square-foot Roanoke facility of TerraRoc, Inc., a Delaware corporation that manufactures items for the construction and oil-and-gas industries.

"Whether you're drilling for oil or natural gas or building a data center, a high-rise apartment complex or a new municipal bridge, this is the type of high-utility equipment you need to go through rock," said John Coelho, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

TURNKEY OPPORTUNITY

Staffed and still operating, the Roanoke facility is available for turnkey purchase. "This company has a strong customer base, continuing monthly cash flow and affordable rent in a strategically located part of the city," Coelho said. "It's a solid opportunity for a turnkey operator to acquire the entire business and hit the ground running. The landlord has expressed a willingness to renegotiate the lease with a replacement tenant."

Contact [email protected] or call (617) 797-0430 to make an offer.

Highlights of the online auction:

Intellectual property

Customer lists

Direct telephone line

Drawings for current products

Inventory

More than $3.5 million in inventory, including:

Chucks

Bits

Hammers

Clamps

Lock pins

Springs

Washers

Machine shop

HPS hydraulic pack

Breakout stand and system

Horizontal and vertical bandsaws

Cutting machine

Presses

Hand and power tools

Welders and welding tables.

Quality control

Downhole drill test cell

Hardness testers

Surface plate

Nikon SMZ800N microscope

Vision Mantis digital microscope

"We have had some inquiries already about the downhole drill test cell," Coelho said. "It has updated computer controls and allows you to test drill bits on pieces of granite that can weigh a couple of tons. It's useful equipment."

Rolling stock

2001 Chevy 3500 flatbed pickup truck

Caterpillar 988 large wheel loader

Material handling and shipping equipment

Stand-up reach truck

Jib cranes

Hydraulic pallet trucks, hand trucks, warehouse carts, banding carts

Wire and material racks and metal shelving

Platform scales

Roller conveyor

Pallet racking

Tool cabinets

Shipping container

Genie lift

Drum dollies

Parts bins

Free-standing metal garage

Self-dumping hoppers

Semi-automatic tabletop strapper

Plant support/office

Chiller

Ladders

Safety equipment and storage cabinets

Maintenance supplies

Standing shop desks

Compressors

CECOR Sump Shark

Shop-vacs

Dust collectors, drum fans

Conference table

File cabinets, conference table, desks, chairs, cubicles, breakroom, step stools

Laptops, desktops, monitors, printers

Uninterruptible power supply (UPS) systems

For asset photos, descriptions, and other information, visit https://soldtiger.com/sales/geotechnical-drilling-supplies-inventory-machinery-and-ip/

Inspections are available at the Roanoke facility on Wednesday, April 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET). To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

