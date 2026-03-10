Tiger Group to Auction Assets from Closed Xytel Plant Starting March 10

-- Metalworking, fabrication and testing equipment among highlights of South Carolina facility liquidation

ROEBUCK, S.C., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A Tiger Group online auction opening on March 10 features tools, rolling stock and a wide array of metalworking, fabrication, plant support and testing and measurement equipment.

Assets in the sale are from the closed Roebuck plant of Xytel Corp., which is now in receivership. The company specialized in the engineering and design of pilot plants in sectors such as chemical processing, pharmaceuticals, biotech and food production. It has completed more than 1,000 such projects since 1974.

Tiger Group's March 10 online auction features assets from the closed Roebuck plant of Xytel Corp. Among the assets up for sale are a Genie S-85 4x4 diesel telescopic boom lift.

"Xytel was a sophisticated operation with a great many assets that are in high demand in the construction industry and are quite expensive to buy new," noted Chad Farrell, Managing Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "A facility-wide liquidation of this type is a strong opportunity."

The timed, online auction at SoldTiger.com opens on Tuesday, March 10 at 10:30 a.m. (ET) and closes on Tuesday, March 17 at 10:30 a.m. (ET).

Highlights of the online auction include:

Genie S-85 4x4 diesel telescopic boom lift

2014 Freightliner M2 box truck with liftgate

JLG E450AJ electric articulating boom lift

Hitachi X-MET8000 XRF gun analyzer

Toyota and Nissan LPG forklifts

MIG, TIG and orbital welders

Steelcase office chairs

Additional equipment includes:

Cutting, welding, bending and shaping equipment for metal fabrication work

General hand and power tools

Conveyors and racking

Compressors, cleaning equipment, safety gear and general maintenance supplies

Office furniture, workstations, computers and peripherals

For asset photos, descriptions and other information, visit https://soldtiger.com/sales/xytel-pilot-plant-process-systems-manufacturer/

Inspections are available on Mon., March 16 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (ET)

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group