Tiger Group, SB360 Capital Partners and GA Group Announce $22 Million in Refreshed Inventory at francesca's® Store-Closing Sales Nationwide

254 remaining stores brim with new arrivals at discounts of 30 to 60 percent off

HOUSTON, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppers are finding unprecedented discounts and racks of newly arrived inventory at francesca's® 254 remaining stores.

In addition to the $50 million in inventory already on sale, Tiger Group, GA Group and SB360 Capital Partners are delivering $22 million in new items to the boutique-inspired stores and outlets. Discounts range from 30 to 60 percent off.

The three companies are selling these locations to the bare walls as part of the specialty retail brand's previously announced Chapter 11 bankruptcy process.

"Thousands of distinctive accessories, gifts and apparel items are flowing into francesca's stores from warehouse distribution centers and the retailer's e-commerce operations, which ceased earlier this month," said Tiger Group Member Michael McGrail. "Shoppers who have already visited their local francesca's boutique or outlet should make a return trip ASAP. This is a rare opportunity to find amazing deals, with spring social events right around the corner."

The new arrivals include:

Sweaters and cardigans

Blouses, skirts, and loungewear

Denim jackets and skirts

Black dresses, party and floral dresses, and wedding guest dresses

Rompers and jumpsuits

Rings, earrings, necklaces, and bracelets

Diverse collections of gifts, handbags, and accessories.

Furniture and fixtures from francesca's corporate offices and warehouses are also available for sale.

The full store list is available at: https://francescas.com/store-locator

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]

SOURCE Tiger Group