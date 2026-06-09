Tiger Group Completes Two AV Gear Dispositions

Back-to-back auctions of surplus audiovisual assets from Occidental Studios and Quixote attract nearly 17,000 bids

LOS ANGELES, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group's Commercial & Industrial division has successfully sold audiovisual gear with a combined at-cost value of more than $3 million in back-to-back online auctions. The two sales are part of a series of successful dispositions that Tiger has conducted in recent years as an AV market leader.

The sales featured more than 1,300 lots of surplus lighting, grip, rigging, power distribution and communications AV gear from two entertainment industry studios.

The two audiovisual sales featured more than 1,300 lots of surplus lighting, grip, rigging, power distribution and communications AV gear from two entertainment industry studios. Tiger Group's Occidental Studios sale included approximately 800 lighting fixtures from manufacturers such as LTM Lighting, Arri and Mole Richardson Co.

Occidental Studios

Tiger's recent Occidental Studios auction generated more than 10,000 bids from the United States, Poland, Italy and Canada. On offer were approximately 800 lighting fixtures from manufacturers such as LTM Lighting, Arri and Mole Richardson Co., along with extensive rigging and power-distribution inventory.

Quixote

Tiger's Quixote auction featured more than 400 lots of surplus lighting and grip gear with an at-cost value of $1.4 million, drawing more than 6,900 bids from across seven countries. Lots spanned HMI, LED, tungsten and fluorescent lighting fixtures, grip gear and communications equipment from brands including ARRI, Mole Richardson, Kino Flo, Chimera, ETC, Joker-Bug, LiteMat, Hudson Spider, Cineo Lighting and Motorola Solutions.

The sales for the two studios further reinforce Tiger's position as a leading disposition firm serving the audiovisual and entertainment industries, noted Jonathan Holiday, Senior Director, Tiger Commercial & Industrial.

"We continue to see robust pricing driven by buyers who recognize the strategic value of sourcing high-quality AV gear through our sale events," he said. "With industry-leading marketing reach and decades of experience in this sector, we are constantly trading assets to help a wide array of studios, production companies and rental houses monetize their surplus gear."

About Tiger C&I

Tiger Group's Commercial & Industrial division conducts industrial auctions and private treaty sales on a weekly basis across North America, regularly bringing machinery, inventory and industrial assets to market for manufacturers, media and entertainment companies, lenders, restructuring professionals and owners. The division manages projects ranging from single-site liquidations to large multi-location dispositions spanning entertainment, construction, manufacturing, transportation and energy sectors.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Group, Maria Hoang, (805) 497-4999 [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications, Liv Meier, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group