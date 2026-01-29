Tiger Group to Auction Lighting and Grip Gear Valued at $1.4 million

Timed online auction opening on Feb. 3 features more than 400 lots of surplus assets from a prominent Southern California studio

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 400 lots of surplus lighting and grip gear from a prominent Southern California studio will go to auction beginning on Feb. 3 in Tiger Group's latest audiovisual sale.

With an at-cost value of $1.4 million, the gear available in the timed online auction closing on February 10 is from Quixote, a leading provider of sound stages, production supplies and transportation vehicles.

Tiger Group's February 3 auction will feature more than 400 lots of surplus lighting and grip gear from a Southern California studio. Among the brands up for auction are AARI, Chimera, ETC, Joker and Kino Flo.

"We are extremely pleased to be selected by Quixote to sell their surplus AV assets, an offering that boasts trusted names such as ARRI, Chimera, ETC, Joker and Kino Flo, to name a few," said Jonathan Holiday, Senior Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "As we begin 2026, this is an excellent opportunity to add to your existing inventory of lighting and grip gear."

Bidding for the timed, online auction opens on Tuesday, Feb. 3, at 10:30 a.m. (PT), and closes on Tuesday, Feb. 10, at 10:30 a.m. (PT) at SoldTiger.com.

Highlights include:

HMI

Diverse array of fixtures, Fresnel heads and ballast, along with medium, wide, super-wide, spot and frosted lenses (black, green, orange, blue, gray). Brands: Alpha, Arrisun, Power Gems, Arri, Joker-Bug.

LED

Various fixtures, panels, kits and harmonized systems (HS) by names such as LiteMat, Hudson Spider, Astra and Cineo Lighting.

Tungsten

Dozens of Mole Richardson Co. fixtures including Baby Baby, Midget, Mini Mole, Mighty Mole, Spacelite, Betweenie, "Zip" Softlite.

KinoFlo

Wide array of 2-foot and 4-foot fixtures and tubes, 9-inch Mino-Flo kit.

Communications

CP 185 walkies by Motorola Solutions.

The assets can be inspected by appointment on Monday, Feb. 9, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT) at Quixote's facility in Sun Valley, Calif.

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/surplus-lighting-and-grip-gear-from-quixote-studio-california/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group