Tiger Group Offers $15 Million in Hemp CBD Wellness Products and Child-Resistant Packaging and Related Accessories in Major Liquidation

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is selling over 55 million pieces of brand-new hemp CBD wellness products, packaging and related accessories in a major liquidation event.

Worth a total of approximately $15 million at cost, the inventory is available for immediate purchase at SoldTiger.com.

Other items offered in Tiger's sale include a variety of plastic packaging and bags. A wide selection of plastic and glass jars are available in Tiger Group's liquidation of over 55 million pieces of brand-new CBD wellness products, packaging and related accessories surplus to the ongoing operations of Greenlane following its recent merger with KuskKo Holdings.

"As we begin 2022, we are extremely pleased to be offering one of the largest inventories of this type of product mix to hit the secondary market," noted Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "Below-market pricing will be made available for buyers acquiring large quantities of the packaging and accessories. The inventory is suitable for cannabis, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and other companies, to package your product as well as purchase for your retail operations."

The offering features:

glass jars

tinctures

concentrates

plastic packaging

bottles

hemp pre-rolls

tins

labels

bags

hemp CBD/wellness items

Plus much more

Due to state regulations, certain inventory will be sold only to corporations or LLCs that are authorized to engage in the sale of those products.

The items are stored in facilities in Moreno Valley and Compton, California; Hebron, Kentucky; Worcester, Massachusetts; and Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

"In addition to physical pickup at these locations, some shipping options will be available by our client based on the size and other relevant details of the purchase," Holiday said.

The liquidation sale will last approximately 60 days. For a complete listing of the assets, visit https://soldtiger.com/sales/over-15-million-at-cost-of-brand-surplus-inventory-from-major-cbd-distributor/

For more information, contact [email protected], (805) 497-4999.

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial: Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]. At Jaffe Communications: Elisa Krantz, [email protected], (908) 789-0700.

SOURCE Tiger Group