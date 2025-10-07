Tiger Group Offers High-Quality Excess Audiovisual Gear from Top Production Rental Company's Ongoing Operations

-- More than 450 lots of digital cameras, lenses, projectors, wireless equipment and more are available in online auction closing on October 14th

CULVER CITY, Calif., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A Tiger Group online auction closing on October 14 features rental and production-ready audiovisual gear from Keslow Camera, one of North America's leading production rental companies.

The sale boasts more than 450 lots in all—digital cameras, individual lenses and lens sets, lens test projectors, monitors, wireless solutions, storage media and other gear and accessories by brands such as Arri, Angénieux, Fujinon, Panasonic, Preston, RED, Sony, Small HD, Teradek, Zeiss, Chrosziel, Cooke and more.

"The Tiger Commercial and Industrial team is extremely pleased to have yet another sale for the industry's premier rental house, Keslow Camera," said Jonathan Holiday, Senior Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "We have successfully served Keslow now for over six years as they utilize Tiger to sell their surplus inventory. The gear that is being brought to market has been tested by Keslow's tech department, which offers tremendous value and advantages to our buyers. Furthermore, the lenses being offered, as well as the mix of gear slated for auction, are high caliber."

Bidding for the timed, online auction opens on Tuesday, October 7, at 10:30 a.m. (PT), and closes on Tuesday, October 14, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

Highlights of the sale, which features assets stored in Culver City, include:

Digital cameras by Amira, Arri (Alexa EV, Mini LF, Mini), RED (DSMC2, Komodo, Ranger), Z Cam (PDW-F800 XDCAM) and Sony (Venice 1, Venice Rialto 1, A7S II Mirrorless)

Individual lenses, lens sets and director's viewfinders by Zeiss (Master Prime, Ultra Prime, Compact Prime, Super Speed, Standard, Summilux), Cooke, TRIBE 7 (Blackwing7), Angénieux (Optimo, HR), Arri (Alura Zoom Fujinon) and more

Lens testing projectors by Chrosziel and Cooke

Wireless lens controls by (Preston)

Heads by OConnor and Cartoni

Follow focuses and matte boxes by Arri

Monitors by Panasonic, RED, Small HD, Sony, TV Logit and BON

Wireless receivers, transmitters and encoders by Arri, Tilta, Teradek, Paralinx and RF Video

Storage media and external drives by CFAST, Sony and RED

Electronic accessories such as CineTape Measure displays by Cinematography Electronics (C.E.)

The assets can be inspected by appointment on Monday, October 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT).

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/keslow-camera-high-quality-digital-cameras-individual-lenses-and-lens-sets-heads-wireless-media-gear-accessories/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group