Tiger Group Online Auction on March 9 Features Heavy Equipment, Tools and Rolling Stock from Advanced Pavement Group

LOS ANGELES, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group is now accepting bids for a March 9 online auction of heavy equipment, paving equipment, trucks, trailers, and tools from one of the largest paving contractors in the Northeast: Advanced Pavement Group (APG). The assets are located at the company's sites in New Castle, Del.; Downingtown, Pa.; Millville, N.J.; and Islip, N.Y.

The auction of Advanced Pavement Group's assets also includes an array of sweeping and paving equipment. Tiger Group's March 9 online auction includes a wide range of heavy equipment from one of the Northeast's largest paving contractors.

The multimillion-dollar liquidation is of particular interest to construction companies and contractors involved in roadwork, drainage projects, parking lot repairs, and road-salting/snow-removal. "GCs and specialty contractors also stand to benefit from auction pricing on tools and rolling stock," said Chad Farrell, Managing Director of Tiger's Commercial & Industrial Division.

"This is a large sale, with more than 650 trucks, trailers and heavy-equipment assets on offer, as well as hundreds of general and specialized tools and thousands of parts," Farrell noted. "In most cases, these assets are less than 10 years old and are in good condition. The timing of this sale couldn't be better, as March is the beginning of contractors' busy season—an ideal time to bolster the fleet and prep for jobs in the pipeline."

The available lots include:

Marini and Bomag, milling machines

LeeBoy and Midland Pavers

Dynapac, Wacker, Caterpillar and Bomag rollers

Caterpillar and Case loaders, excavators, dozers

Tennant sweepers

Vacuum sweeper trucks

Salter and plow trucks

Mack dump trucks

Mack, Freightliner, and Peterbilt tractor trucks

Utility and maintenance trucks

Lowboy and equipment trailers

Shop equipment

Thousands of unused parts

Online bidding at SoldTiger.com will close on Tuesday, March 9, at 10:00 a.m. (PT). All bidders are required to register prior to the sale at SoldTiger.com.

Inspection of the assets on the day before the auction is by appointment-only at APG's locations in Delaware, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania. To arrange an inspection, contact Tiger at (805) 497-4999.

For photographs and other details on the auction and assets, visit

https://soldtiger.com/sales/full-service-asphalt-concrete-drainage-pavement-maintenance-and-construction-contractor/

