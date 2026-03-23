Tiger Group Promotes Chad Farrell to Senior Managing Director

Asset-disposition veteran has led Tiger's Commercial & Industrial division since 2017

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group today announced the promotion of Chad Farrell to Senior Managing Director of its Commercial & Industrial (C&I) asset-disposition platform. In leading C&I, Farrell structures and executes complex, multi-asset transactions across a broad range of industrial verticals.

Chad Farrell

The Houston-based executive, who joined Tiger in 2017, has overseen significant engagements in the construction, energy, transportation, audiovisual, food processing and biopharma sectors and has expanded both the scale and diversity of C&I's assignments, deepening its global buyer reach. He has monetized $1.3 billion in surplus and distressed assets on behalf of lenders, workout firms, trustees and other Tiger clients.

Steady growth

"Under Chad's leadership, C&I is uncovering opportunities and protecting value for more clients than ever, all over the world," said Ryan Davis, Chief Operating Officer of Tiger Group. "His division also provides real-time market intelligence that informs the comprehensive appraisals produced by Tiger Valuation Services. This promotion reflects both Chad's performance and his strategic impact on the firm."

Farrell, who has more than 25 years of experience in asset valuations, complex dispositions and project management, has also broadened the range of machinery and equipment that C&I handles, driving higher activity in sectors such as sustainability and the "green" economy, construction, transportation, oil and gas, and audiovisual equipment.

Global reach

C&I has expanded internationally under Farrell's leadership, building dedicated buyer bases where Tiger previously had limited presence and monetizing assets in global markets from Japan and China to the United Kingdom and the Middle East.

Farrell has expanded Tiger's asset-disposition services in the global energy sector via eight new hires, including Nick Abueita, Senior Director, Energy, and a team of specialists based in key international energy markets.

Looking ahead, Tiger's clients will continue to benefit from C&I's increased deployment of advanced analytics. "Data-driven tools are helping us analyze assets, normalize large data sets and identify buyer demand patterns with greater precision," Farrell said. "These capabilities allow us to execute faster and deliver even more value."

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]

SOURCE Tiger Group