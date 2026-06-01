Tiger Group Taps Dylan Carroll as Director of Field Exams

Experienced examiner and team manager supports the ongoing growth of Tiger's field exams division, part of the company's integrated diligence platform for asset-based lenders

NEW YORK, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Group today announced the appointment of Dylan Carroll as Director in its fast-growing Field Examinations division.

Dylan Carroll

Based in Dallas, Carroll brings more than a decade of experience conducting field examinations and managing examiner teams. He joins Tiger from Pathward, whose working capital division was formerly known as Crestmark, where he oversaw the field exam review process, managed cross-department relationships and trained emerging talent. While servicing new business transactions and 150-plus existing relationships, Carroll ensured comprehensive assessment and clear presentation of credit risks and mitigation strategies.

"Given the surging demand for flexible financing solutions today, it's important for field exams to be fast and efficient while taking into account the full range of complexities involved in assessing collateral," Carroll said. "I'm excited to grow the team and continue to advance the utility of our assessments for lenders."

An accounting graduate from Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Carroll worked as an ABL auditor for Comerica Bank in Dallas in addition to his field exam roles at Crestmark/Pathward, where he co-managed a department of over 30 in-house field examiners.

"Dylan has a strong track record of leading and growing field exam teams, in addition to his years of experience in analyzing borrower inventory, AR and AP on behalf of ABL lenders," said Ryan Davis, Chief Operating Officer, Tiger Group. "Since our examiners and appraisers work closely to provide lenders with clear and coordinated recommendations, Dylan's collaborative skills also make him an excellent fit for this position."

Lender satisfaction with the smooth service provided by the integrated diligence platform is part of why Tiger's field exam division continues to expand, Davis noted. "Dylan is already interviewing and onboarding new candidates," the COO said, "and we are aiming to fill at least 10 open field-exam positions to support our rapid growth."

About Tiger Capital Group

Tiger Capital Group provides appraisal and field exam services, investment banking, financing solutions, and asset monetization services. With over 50 years of experience and unmatched asset intelligence, Tiger helps diverse clients navigate growth, transition, and special situations by providing the due diligence, insights, and execution needed to uncover opportunity and protect value. The company maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Houston and Toronto.

Media Contacts: At Jaffe Communications, Liv Meier, (908) 789-0700, [email protected].

SOURCE Tiger Group