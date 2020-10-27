Tiger Pistol Achieves Social Advertising Milestone

"With more local social campaigns published through our platform than any other tool provider or vendor in the industry, Tiger Pistol's wealth of campaign data is unsurpassed," said Paul Elliott, Tiger Pistol CEO. "As a result, Tiger Pistol provides more intelligence and actionable insights than any other provider in the category, helping clients to develop and hone their strategies and optimize campaigns for maximum performance."

In the last year alone, Tiger Pistol grew monthly campaign volume by 40%, as more brands, SMB resellers, and agencies have discovered the power and efficiency delivered by the Tiger Pistol platform. Looking ahead,, the company anticipates continued aggressive growth as the platform will support clients in more than 15 countries, 22 currencies and 8 languages.

"Surpassing one million published campaigns speaks to the scale and marketplace leadership of the Tiger Pistol platform," said Paul Elliott, CEO. "Each year we see a significant increase in campaigns run on the platform as we rapidly grow our client base and expand our global footprint."

Eliott also notes that Tiger Pistol's legacy is built on successfully delivering "first-evers" that drive client value through a team with deep social advertising expertise.

"Of course, this achievement is mind-blowingly awesome, but it also shows the success of our company," says Analissa Moreno, Data Operations Lead, Client Success, who has been with Tiger Pistol nearly four years. "We've grown from a small, scrappy team working one-to-one with end advertisers to working with global brands, agencies, and SMB resellers launching campaigns day in and day out. It just shows how unstoppable we are."

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol is the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local. For nearly a decade, the company has been obsessively focused on building the world's most effective social advertising platform for global brands, resellers, and agencies who realize the power of local activation at scale. As a preferred Facebook Marketing Partner and the largest third-party publisher of social advertising for local, Tiger Pistol creates, deploys, manages, and optimizes high-performance Facebook and Instagram ads at unprecedented scale, with over 1 million Facebook and Instagram campaigns published to date. Tiger Pistol's first of its kind technology delivers meaningful and measurable business impact for brands, resellers, and agencies alike, helping to unlock value and efficiency through innovation-led social advertising automation. Tiger Pistol is the most awarded and recognized social advertising platform of 2020. Visit TigerPistol.com , or follow on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

