Tiger Pistol Expands Advertiser Ecosystem to Include TikTok, Paving the Way for Vertical Video Social Media Advertising at Scale

09 Nov, 2023

CLEVELAND, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Surveys among marketers planning their 2024 budgets underscore the significance of short-form video. A recent Kantar study reveals that three out of every four marketers intend to boost their online video budget. Furthermore, MarketSplash found that a significant majority of marketers (85 percent) firmly support short-form, vertical videos as the preferred content format for their campaigns. In response to advertisers' demand for scalable vertical video social ads, Tiger Pistol, the most advanced local social media advertising platform, has made a significant product expansion by integrating TikTok, a trailblazer in short-form video content, into its advertiser ecosystem.

With its user-friendly platform and TikTok's extensive reach, Tiger Pistol aims to democratize video advertising, particularly benefiting small and medium-sized businesses, and businesses with multiple locations by bridging the gap in cost and technology challenges. This expansion empowers brands, marketing resellers, and agencies to engage with consumers and boost brand loyalty through vertical video advertising across major social media platforms.
"Video has become the preferred language of social media, but the path to video advertising success is not without its hurdles, especially for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), and businesses with multiple locations. Challenges like cost, resources, creative, and technology often stand in the way," said Paul Elliott, CEO of Tiger Pistol. "Tiger Pistol's expansion to TikTok aims to bridge this gap and demonstrates our commitment to democratizing video advertising for franchisees, agents, and marketing resellers."

With Tiger Pistol's user-friendly platform and TikTok's extensive reach, brands, marketing resellers, and agencies can now unlock an additional outlet for vertical video advertising, driving engagement, and brand loyalty like never before. This advertiser expansion enhances Tiger Pistol's existing social advertising capabilities that include short-form video for Meta's Reels.

"TikTok has experienced explosive growth that shows no signs of slowing," said Elliott. "Our clients asked if we could provide the same ease of scaled social advertising execution on TikTok as we've done for more than 10 years on Facebook and Instagram. Adding TikTok to our advertising ecosystem enables brands to connect with consumers and drive sales through local social media advertising across the largest social media publishers in the world."

Learn more about how Tiger Pistol removes the complexity of social media advertising at scale to enable companies to easily find and engage with local customers. Visit tigerpistol.com.

About Tiger Pistol
Tiger Pistol simplifies local social media advertising for multi-location brands, franchises, resellers, and agencies. Our platform automates location-based social advertising at scale with a focus on flexibility, versatility, and marketing collaboration to facilitate consumer connections and drive sales. Campaigns published through Tiger Pistol's platform drive better results with greater spend efficiency and ad performance, proving the relevancy of local campaigns improves the return on investment. It is the ideal solution for advertisers seeking to launch effective location-based campaigns easily and efficiently. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com, or following on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

