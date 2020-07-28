Tiger Pistol Takes Home Two U.S. Social Media Awards, the Latest in a String of Honors for the Company

"These honors really speak to the quality of our social advertising technology, our company culture, and our common mission," said Paul Elliott, Tiger Pistol CEO. "We want to help our clients grow. We're highly competitive and fearless. You've got to be bold when you're competing in a highly dynamic marketplace. We like to say we can accomplish the things that everyone else says 'no' to - what's assumed to be too big or too scary or simply can't be done. These are the challenges that propel us forward with great success."

To learn more about Tiger Pistol's social advertising tools and how Tiger Pistol, the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local, unlocks local activation at global scale for brands, resellers, and agencies visit www.tigerpistol.com .

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol is the world's #1 social advertising automation platform for local. For nearly a decade, the company has been obsessively focused on building the world's most effective social advertising platform for global brands, resellers, and agencies who realize the power of local activation at scale. As a preferred Facebook Marketing Partner and the largest third-party publisher of social advertising for local, Tiger Pistol creates, deploys, manages, and optimizes high-performance Facebook and Instagram ads at unprecedented scale, with over 800k Facebook and Instagram campaigns published to date. Tiger Pistol's first of its kind technology delivers meaningful and measurable business impact for brands, resellers, and agencies alike, helping to unlock value and efficiency through innovation-led social advertising automation. To learn more, call (888) 400-8845, visit TigerPistol.com , or follow on Twitter , Facebook , or LinkedIn .

