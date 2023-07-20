Tiger Pistol Unleashes the Power of Meta's Performance 5 Framework at Scale in Its New Action-Packed Playbook

CLEVELAND, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol, the most advanced collaborative advertising platform, recently announced its new playbook, "Meta's Performance 5 Framework: The Ultimate Guide to High-Performance Local Social Advertising for Brands, Resellers, and Agencies." This comprehensive guide is designed to empower large-scale advertisers to maximize their ad results across Meta's social properties.

Meta's Performance 5 Framework for Growth comprises five game-changing best practices that supercharge performance on Facebook, Instagram, and more. Tiger Pistol's latest playbook, "How to Scale Your Local Social Advertising with Meta’s Performance 5," provides a step-by-step guide to implementing the Framework for Growth across your entire advertising strategy.
"Meta's Performance 5 best practices have been proven to deliver exceptional ad performance, and Tiger Pistol has been at the forefront of utilizing these tactics over the last decade," said Paul Elliott, CEO, Tiger Pistol. "We are thrilled to share our expertise and insights in our new playbook. With our advanced automation tools and Meta's AI-driven technology, advertisers can achieve high-performance local social advertising like never before."

The Performance 5 Framework consists of five game-changing best practices that drive advertisers' performance when leveraging Meta's ad products. Tiger Pistol's automation tools align seamlessly with this framework, providing advertisers with streamlined campaign management and scalable value.

Here's a breakdown of the key components and Tiger Pistol automation enhancements covered in the playbook:

Simplify Your Account Structure and Put Ad Creative in One Central Campaign
Tiger Pistol's three-variation approach ensures campaign organization, effective testing, and reporting while maximizing budget allocation and driving superior results.

Use Automation Tools to Optimize Campaigns
Tiger Pistol's automation tools simplify ad creation, targeting, and reporting processes, enabling personalized and impactful local campaigns at scale.

Differentiate Your Creative by Audience
Tiger Pistol empowers brands to deliver relevant and engaging ad creative through dynamic localization, ad set delivery, and automated ad refreshment to combat ad fatigue.

Utilize the Conversions API to Improve Campaign Performance and Measurement
Tiger Pistol leverages the Conversions API to make your data actionable, maximizing the efficiency of ad spend and creating tailored messaging for different audiences.

Measure Your Campaign Performance with Conversion Lift, A/B Testing, and Marketing Mix Modeling
Tiger Pistol's advanced reporting dashboards, real-time A/B testing, and integration with CRM systems provide comprehensive campaign measurement, enabling informed decision-making.

To learn more and download the playbook "Meta's Performance 5 Framework: The Ultimate Guide to High-Performance Local Social Advertising for Brands, Resellers, and Agencies," visit TigerPistol.com.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most advanced collaborative advertising platform, makes high-performance social advertising simple and scalable for businesses and their partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition, sales growth, and partner loyalty. Tiger Pistol utilizes best-in-class technology and automation to unite enterprise brands, resellers, and agencies with their partners to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities.

As a Meta Business Partner for more than a decade, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in more than 25 global markets and accommodating more than 30 languages and currencies. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com, or following on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.            

