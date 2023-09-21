Tiger Pistol Unveils Facebook Advertising Benchmark Reports, Redefines Cost-Effective Social Advertising for Franchises, Quick-Service Restaurants, Marketing Service Resellers, and Agencies

News provided by

Tiger Pistol

21 Sep, 2023, 11:11 ET

Disrupting Industry Norms: Tiger Pistol's Innovative Social Advertising Benchmark Reports Redefine Success in Digital Advertising

CLEVELAND, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tiger Pistol, the most advanced collaborative advertising platform, recently announced the release of four comprehensive social advertising benchmark reports, offering invaluable insights for marketers and industry leaders. Available now for download, the Restaurant Social Advertising Benchmark Report for QSR Franchise Marketers, the Social Advertising Benchmark Report for Franchise Marketers, the Small Business Social Advertising Benchmark Report for Marketing Resellers, and the Social Advertising Benchmark Report for Agencies cover year-of-year industry data for Q2 2023.

Continue Reading
These comprehensive social advertising benchmark reports offer industry-specific data, proven strategies to reduce advertising expenses and meet market demands, as well as valuable local social advertising insights to help you establish yourself as an industry leader. Tiger Pistol's social advertising benchmark reports go beyond mere numbers; they serve as a roadmap to attain exceptional client satisfaction, retention, and scalability across Meta’s platforms.
These comprehensive social advertising benchmark reports offer industry-specific data, proven strategies to reduce advertising expenses and meet market demands, as well as valuable local social advertising insights to help you establish yourself as an industry leader. Tiger Pistol's social advertising benchmark reports go beyond mere numbers; they serve as a roadmap to attain exceptional client satisfaction, retention, and scalability across Meta’s platforms.

These reports showcase industry benchmarks for Meta advertising alongside Tiger Pistol's performance. They reveal a staggering truth: local ads launched through the Tiger Pistol Collaborative Advertising Platform™ cost significantly less. Looking at a sampling of report statistics, it's clear that the numbers speak for themselves:

  • 77% Lower CPC (Cost Per Click) for Home Services
  • 70% Lower CPC for Fitness
  • 84% Lower CPM (Cost Per 1,000 Impressions) for Healthcare
  • 80% Lower CPM for Legal
  • 67% Lower CPM for Restaurants

Tiger Pistol Vice President of Business Development, Sarah Cucchiara, said the company's local social advertising automation platform prioritizes quality and relevance in its ads, but the magic happens by adding locality as a factor.

"Adding locality increases Facebook and Instagram advertising effectiveness and drives down costs with social ads that are engaging, targeted, and personalized for the audience," said Cucchiara. "For brands to achieve true locality, ads must be launched from local partners' Facebook Business Pages. This strategy enables brands to utilize brand creative within highly targeted ads. Moreover, these ads speak to the unique needs and preferences of local customers with specific calls-to-action that drive traffic to specific local businesses."

These remarkable cost savings are just the tip of the iceberg. Tiger Pistol's comprehensive social advertising benchmark reports provide a treasure trove of industry-specific data, proven strategies to slash advertising expenses, and actionable insights to grow market share.

"Our reports are more than just numbers; they are your roadmap to achieving exceptional client satisfaction, retention, and scalability across Meta's platforms," said Cucchiara. "Tiger Pistol is more than a platform; we're a strategic partner committed to enabling our clients to lead their industries with intelligence and innovation. These reports solidify Tiger Pistol's leadership in delivering cost-efficient, high-impact advertising and serve as tactical roadmaps for franchise brands, agencies, and marketing service resellers seeking a competitive edge."

To download the full reports, visit TigerPistol.com.

About Tiger Pistol

Tiger Pistol, the most advanced collaborative advertising platform, makes high-performance social advertising simple and scalable for businesses and their partners, removing the barriers to customer acquisition, sales growth, and partner loyalty. Tiger Pistol utilizes best-in-class technology and automation to unite enterprise brands, resellers, and agencies with their partners to acquire and engage new customers within their local communities.

As a Meta Business Partner for more than a decade, Tiger Pistol is the largest third-party publisher of collaborative social ads in the world, supporting clients in more than 25 global markets and accommodating more than 30 languages and currencies. Learn more by visiting TigerPistol.com, or following on TwitterFacebook, or LinkedIn.

CONTACT:       

Christina Morello

Director, Marketing and Communications

[email protected]

(330) 354-0899

SOURCE Tiger Pistol

Also from this source

Navigating the Surge of In-House Agencies: The Service Offering That Marketing Agencies Can Employ to Drive Incremental Client Growth and New Business

Maximizing Success in Social Advertising: Tiger Pistol Releases the Definitive Guide for Franchise Marketers

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.