TigerEye Is SOC 2® Type II Certified

Independent audit confirms TigerEye's commitment to security and privacy

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerEye , a sales software company currently in stealth, today announced it has successfully undergone an independent audit process and earned its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II certification. The rigorous assessment of TigerEye's internal security controls shows the company has achieved stringent benchmarks in security, privacy, availability, processing integrity and confidentiality.

"SOC 2 Type II certification is the most comprehensive and strictest certification within the Systems and Organization Controls protocol, demonstrating our continued commitment and ability to safeguard customer data," said Ralph Gootee, co-founder and chief technology officer at TigerEye.

The SOC 2 Type II audit was conducted by Prescient Assurance , a licensed Certified Public Accounting firm. The certification underscores that the internal systems and controls of the organization are in full compliance with the SOC 2 audit standards on a continuous basis. It requires a company to undergo a thorough audit of its controls and processes over a minimum period of three months and is recognized by businesses around the world as a symbol of trust and excellence.

Prior to this most recent certification, TigerEye successfully completed its SOC 2 Type 1 attestation, which was also conducted by Prescient Assurance. For more information on the company's security overview, please visit: https://www.tigereye.com/security .

About TigerEye

TigerEye is building modern enterprise software for sales leaders. The company was founded by Tracy Young and Ralph Gootee, two co-founders of PlanGrid, a construction productivity software company that was acquired by Autodesk for $875 million in 2018. The company is remote-first, values employees' freedom to choose the best environment to do their work and supports the flexibility they need to be successful in their personal and professional lives.

