TigerEye Raises $35 Million

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TigerEye , a technology company currently in stealth, today announced it has closed $35 million in funding. The company's $30 million Series A investment is co-led by Initialized Capital and Next47 ; it previously secured $5 million in seed funding from SV Angel, Sterling Road and Y Combinator. With the round, TigerEye welcomes Garry Tan from Initialized Capital to its board of directors, and Ching-Yu Hu from Next47 as a board observer.

TigerEye was founded by Tracy Young and Ralph Gootee, two founders of PlanGrid, a construction productivity software company that was acquired by Autodesk for $875 million in 2018.

"We're thrilled to welcome Garry Tan to TigerEye's board of directors," said Tracy Young, CEO at TigerEye. "He has a proven record of leadership and a real passion for helping to nurture tomorrow's world-changing companies. We will leverage his knowledge and insights, along with our own experiences founding PlanGrid, as we build sales solutions that will help companies make better strategic decisions."

"Considering how important sales is for a company, the software that exists today makes the process surprisingly complicated and drawn out," says Garry Tan, founder and managing partner at Initialized. "With Tracy Young and Ralph Gootee's track record from PlanGrid, I have no doubt they will bring the same level of disruption and modernization to this space, and the way we do sales will completely transform as a result."

"Tracy and Ralph fundamentally revolutionized productivity within the construction industry," said Ching-Yu Hu, Partner at Next47. "We are privileged to partner with these world-class repeat founders as they embark on their next adventure in tackling an even larger enterprise market."

About TigerEye

TigerEye is a technology company currently in stealth building sales software. The company was founded by Tracy Young and Ralph Gootee, two co-founders of PlanGrid, a construction productivity software company that was acquired by Autodesk for $875 million in 2018. The company is remote-first and values employees' freedom to choose the best environment to do their work and supports the flexibility they need to be successful in their personal and professional lives.

