Tighe, Kress & Orr, P.C., Combines with EisnerAmper

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global business advisory firm EisnerAmper announces that the partners and colleagues of Elgin, IL-based, CPA firm Tighe, Kress & Orr, P.C. ("TKO") are joining EisnerAmper in a combination expected to close in October 2024.

Robert T. Tighe Jay Weinstein

Founded in 2007, and with offices in Chicago and Elgin, Illinois, TKO has five principals and approximately 100 colleagues. The firm provides tax, accounting, advisory, and assurance services to startups through mid-market enterprises. Its diverse client base consists of individuals, companies, closely held businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

"In addition to our expertise, integrity, responsiveness, and personalized service, TKO helps make its clients informed decision makers—which adds tremendous value," said Robert T. Tighe, TKO Managing Principal. "And we see these same qualities in EisnerAmper, which is why this move makes a lot of strategic sense."

"TKO really gets it. They listen to clients, work with them on tailored solutions, and strive for ongoing client growth," said Jay Weinstein, Eisner Advisory Group Vice Chair of Industries and Markets. "The professionals at TKO take a proactive, long-range approach, and those are the types of firms we want to team up with. We warmly welcome TKO to the EisnerAmper family.".

"EisnerAmper continues to combine with high-performing firms and TKO is no exception. TKO has also become a destination for entrepreneurial talent," said Allan D. Koltin, CEO of Koltin Consulting Group, who advised on this deal. "And while EisnerAmper continues to transform the profession, it has also found a way to keep a family-feel culture."

About EisnerAmper

EisnerAmper, one of the largest business consulting firms in the world, is comprised of EisnerAmper LLP, a licensed independent CPA firm that provides client attest services; and Eisner Advisory Group LLC, an alternative practice structure that provides business advisory and non-attest services in accordance with all applicable laws, regulations, standards and codes of conduct. Clients are in all sectors and leverage a complete menu of service offerings. Our combined entities include approximately 450 partners and 4,500 employees.

