TikTok-Famous COSRX Snail Essence Restock Alert Shop Before It Sells Out Again

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The derm-backed skincare brand, COSRX has announced that the viral snail essence you've seen all over TikTok and Instagram are finally back in stock.

The Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence has sold out many times over, but this time, it was sold out within 24 hours of the Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday (BFCM) event. This popularity led to another incredible achievement where the snail essence was ranked as the No. 1 best seller in the Beauty & Personal Care Category. Following this, demand for the snail essence has been explosive and now you finally get to see what the social media hype is all about as the product is finally back in stock!

"Beauty shoppers, BFCM may be over, but there are still lots of great deals to shop leading up to Christmas week. In fact, we wanted to thank you for the overwhelming love and support you've given us this year, so we've planned incredible deals you won't want to miss. In particular, a special deal on our TikTok famous snail essence!" said the brand representative. "If you're reading this, stop what you're doing and shop!"

From Monday, December 12th through Sunday, December 18th, COSRX will offer discounts on the Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence on their Amazon store. It normally retails at $24.94, but during this period, you can get it for as low as $18.70 – that's 25% off - if you are an Amazon Prime Member. So, you're definitely going to want to add one to your cart before it's sold out again!

TikTokers aren't the only ones going crazy for the Snail Essence. The best-selling snail essence has amassed over 22K+ 5-star ratings on Amazon, with many claiming that it works wonders on dry, damaged, and acne-prone skin helping to strengthen the skin barrier and achieve that coveted glass skin. One shopper said it totally changed the look and feel of her skin, "I've been struggling with acne since middle school, and well into college, my face was riddled with acne scars and breakouts. I found this while 'window shopping' on Amazon and expected it to be let down, because it was so cheap... Best decision ever, though. My acne scars are fading, I no longer get breakouts/redness, and my oiliness is toning down, even with moisturizer. Oh, it also absorbs very fast and feels like nothing."

About COSRX

With its powerful yet affordable skincare solutions, COSRX has quickly become one of America's favorite skincare brands. Using a minimal number of highly effective natural extracts in concentrated doses, COSRX products deliver visible results by treating skin with only the essentials it needs and nothing it doesn't. Find its best-selling skincare solutions at retailers nationwide, including Ulta, Revolve, Dermstore and Amazon.

