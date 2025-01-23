TIM and Digital Turbine Announce Partnership to Enhance Mobile User Experience in Brazil

The Partnership Will Bring DT's Personalized App Recommendations and Seamless Mobile Experiences to Tim Users

AUSTIN, Texas and RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TIM Brazil, 5G leader in Brazil, and Digital Turbine, the company that connects the mobile ecosystem through innovative experiences, have announced a strategic partnership to enhance the smartphone experience for millions of TIM customers. This collaboration introduces personalized app recommendations and seamless access to apps and services on Android devices sold by TIM.

The partnership will bring DT's personalized app recommendations and seamless mobile experiences to TIM users nationwide Post this The partnership will bring DT’s personalized app recommendations and seamless mobile experiences to TIM users and marks a significant milestone for Digital Turbine in Brazil as it partners with more major mobile carriers to bring innovative mobile and app experiences to tens of millions of users nationwide.

With Digital Turbine's mobile platform, TIM customers will benefit from features such as Dynamic Installs, which deliver pre-selected apps tailored to user preferences, and Push Notifications, offering timely and relevant app suggestions. These solutions will be integrated into hundreds of thousands of Android devices annually.

"This partnership opens up new opportunities for TIM, providing a new channel for growth and reach, delivering better experiences to ours customers," said Leonardo Siqueira, Director of Data Monetization at TIM Brazil. "By leveraging Digital Turbine's innovative platform, we strengthen customer engagement and create a more personalized and relevant journey for our customers."

With a strong presence across the Brazilian mobile ecosystem, Digital Turbine is well-positioned to now offer its services to even more mobile users in the country, with more opportunities and experiences to be added as the relationship expands. This collaboration marks a significant milestone for Digital Turbine in Brazil as it partners with more major mobile carriers to bring innovative mobile and app experiences to tens of millions of users nationwide.

"This partnership with TIM Brazil is an important milestone for Digital Turbine," said Phil Bramson, GM of App Media at Digital Turbine. "We are thrilled to collaborate with one of the country's leading mobile operators to bring innovative and personalized mobile experiences to more Brazilian users. This is just the beginning of our journey with TIM, and we look forward to expanding our offerings to further enhance the mobile experience for their customers - as we already do for mobile users around the world."

TIM Brazil's commitment to innovation and Digital Turbine's expertise in delivering cutting-edge mobile experiences represent a powerful alignment. With a strong presence in Brazil and partnerships across all major carriers, Digital Turbine is poised to bring its solutions to tens of millions of mobile users nationwide, driving engagement and customer satisfaction.

The integration of Digital Turbine's solutions into TIM Brazil's devices underscores both companies' dedication to delivering value and elevating the mobile ecosystem in one of the world's most dynamic telecom markets.

About TIM

TIM's mission is to "evolve together with courage and respect, transforming technology into freedom". In line with its protagonist attitude and signature, the operator has the largest mobile coverage and 4G presence in Brazil and is leading the implementation of 5G in the country: "Imagine the possibilities". The company is committed to best environmental, social and governance practices and is included in major Brazilian stock exchange portfolios such as Novo Mercado (New Market), S&P/B3 Brasil ESG, IDIVERSA and the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE). Since 2022, it has been named annually in the Sustainability Yearbook, an S&P publication that brings together companies with the best sustainability practices in the world and was the first operator to receive ISO 37001 anti-bribery certification. It is also part of Índice de Equidade de Gênero da Bloomberg (Bloomberg's Gender Equity Index ) and leads the FTSE Russell D&I Index 2024 (formerly the Refinitiv D&I Index) among companies in Brazil, and in the telecommunications sector worldwide. For more information, please visit www.tim.com.br .

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) is the driving force behind superior mobile experiences for consumers and results for the world's leading mobile operators, advertisers and publishers. Our platform uniquely simplifies our partners' ability to drive end-to-end recognition, acquisition and monetization - connecting them to more consumers, in more ways, on more devices. Digital Turbine is headquartered in North America, with offices around the world. To learn more about Digital Turbine, please visit: www.digitalturbine.com .

