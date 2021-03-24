TIM Brasil Selects Oracle and Microsoft to Migrate All of its Datacenter Workloads to the Cloud

AUSTIN, Texas, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIM Brasil, one of the largest telecommunications providers in Brazil with more than 61 million customers, today said that it has selected Oracle and Microsoft to migrate all of its on-premises workloads to the cloud. TIM Brasil is one of the first telecommunications companies in the country to move 100 percent of its workloads to the cloud. As part of its multi-faceted modernization project, TIM Brasil will use Oracle and Microsoft clouds to improve customer support as well as billing, collection, and management applications.

As Covid-19 reshaped the way the world does business, TIM Brasil realized that it needed to accelerate its digital transformation, by verifying changes in consumer behavior to better meet evolving needs quickly and maintain its excellent standard of customer service. With the adoption of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) and Microsoft Azure, TIM Brasil is moving its mission-critical applications to the cloud, optimizing and simplifying management of its IT infrastructure, as well as improving scalability and agility to support changing business demands.

As part of this migration, TIM will use the Oracle-Microsoft Azure Interconnect in Brazil to leverage the best of both OCI and Microsoft Azure. With the interconnect, TIM Brasil will run critical workloads on Oracle Exadata Cloud Service, Oracle Database Cloud Service and OCI's Oracle Cloud VMware Service, while running SAP HANA and VDI workloads on Azure, with 40 Gbps connection and federated identity between the two clouds. TIM Brasil will migrate a combined 7,000 servers, 35K cores, 1.2K databases, and 15 petabytes of storage.

This project is part of TIM's commitment to better environmental, social and governance practices. In addition to the new platform using renewable energy, migration to the cloud automatically reduces emissions directly associated with storing data in physical spaces, an important step towards the carrier's goal of being carbon neutral by 2030.

"Our proposal is to take the customer's experience to a new level with more efficiency and agility, and always with the highest levels of security. We are the first carrier to promote a change with this dimension, also anticipating initiatives related to governance and sustainability, within a larger project related to an ESG agenda across all of TIM's operations. We are following the market movement and investing in areas such as Analytics and Digital, which are fundamental for the expansion of the company's business; and we have partners that meet the highest levels of quality to highlight our pioneering spirit and reference for the Telecommunications sector," said Pietro Labriola, CEO, TIM Brasil.

"This is a milestone for the market. Movements like this happen more frequently in large companies. We are extremely proud to have been chosen, together with Microsoft, to carry out this innovative project to migrate 100 percent of TIM data centers to the cloud. This will bring more innovation, agility and, without a doubt, better services for customers. We are going to create an even greater world of possibilities together," said Rodrigo Galvão, managing director, Oracle Brazil.

"We were very proud to be chosen together with Oracle to conduct such an ambitious project. The migration of all TIM datacenters to the cloud will ensure security, scalability, simplification of IT infrastructure management and allow the operator to focus on constantly improving the experience of its customers. It also gives me great satisfaction to see Microsoft technology being used as a vector for sustainability, helping TIM in reducing the carbon emissions of its operations," said Tânia Cosentino, general manager, Microsoft Brazil.

About Oracle

Oracle offers suites of integrated applications plus secure, autonomous infrastructure in the Oracle Cloud. For more information about Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), please visit us at oracle.com.

About TIM

"To evolve together with courage, transforming technology into freedom" is the purpose of TIM, which operates throughout Brazil with telecommunications services, focused on the pillars of innovation, customer experience and agility. The company is recognized for leading important market movements since the beginning of its operations in the country and is at the forefront of the digital transformation of society, in line with the signature of the brand: "Imagine the possibilities." Since 2015, it has been a leader in 4G coverage in Brazil, including connecting the field to enable innovation in agribusiness. It was a pioneer in the activation of 5G networks in the country, with the creation of Living Labs in 2019, and is ready for the next generation of mobile networks.

TIM values diversity and promotes an ever more inclusive culture, with a work environment based on respect. The company operates committed to the best environmental, social and governance practices and, therefore, integrates important portfolios of the Brazilian stock exchange, such as the S & P / B3 Brasil ESG, the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2) and the Corporate Sustainability Index (ISE), being operator for more consecutive periods - 13 years - in this list. It is also part of B3's Novo Mercado, recognized as the highest level of corporate governance, and was the first telephone company recognized by the Federal Comptroller General (CGU) with the "Pro-ethics" seal. More information, access: www.tim.com.br

Additional Resources

Read more about the interconnect with Microsoft and Oracle

Read more about how Oracle and Microsoft accelerate enterprise cloud adoption

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.

SOURCE Oracle

Related Links

www.oracle.com

