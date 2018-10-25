Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Celebrates its 25th Anniversary on the Big Screen at Regal

"Jack Skellington returns to the big screen at Regal this Halloween as we celebrate 25 years of this timeless classic," said Ken Thewes, CMO at Regal. "And for the first time, Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas will also be available in 4DX at select locations. This creates a whole new immersive experience with motion seats and environmental effects placing you right in Halloween and Christmas Town."

The Nightmare Before Christmas screenings will be available at all participating Regal locations from October 26 to October 31, and 4DX screenings will also be available at select theatres. Guests who use their Regal Crown Club cards when purchasing tickets will receive a $5 concession combo offer, including a small popcorn and drink, while supplies last. For more information or to purchase tickets, please download the Regal mobile app or visit www.REGmovies.com.

